WARREN COUNTY — Warren County supervisors took action Tuesday in an effort to help farmers hurt by the ongoing drought.
The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the state to approve the Warren County Disaster Relief Resolution, which asks the Virginia Farm Service Agency to declare Warren County an agricultural disaster area and to make all state and federal relief available to the county’s farmers.
Board Chair Vicki L. Cook, Vice Chair Cheryl L. Cullers and members Jerome K. “Jay” Butler, Walter J. “Walt” Mabe and Delores R. Oates voted in favor of the resolution.
Brian Foley, cost recovery manager in the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, presented information to the board about the resolution.
“As you know, the rainfall during this spring and summer, the growing season has been extremely low across most of Warren County, if not all of Warren County,” he said.
A Virginia drought-monitoring task force issued a drought-warning advisory for the Shenandoah Valley last month. The task force studies data on levels of precipitation, groundwater, stream flow and reservoirs. While precipitation remains in the normal range, groundwater and stream flow levels fell into the emergency stage.
Cullers called the numbers conservative and said her recent trips around the area show crop damage and low river levels.
Front Royal renewed its emergency water conservation alert as of Wednesday under which the town prohibits using water for certain purposes.
“When we talk about the town’s on mandatory water restrictions, just because you’re out in the county on a well does not mean your well can’t go dry,” Cullers said. “So being conservative at home, I find myself waiting ‘til the sink’s full of dishes now. I don’t have a dishwasher — I am the dishwasher — and I used to keep on top of that and wash after each meal but every time I turn that faucet on I wonder how long it’s gonna be running for me.”
The Virginia Cooperative Extension Office staff worked with agricultural producers and damage-assessment personnel to survey the damage in the area. The damage assessment estimates losses of 45% for hay, 30% for corn, 25% for soybean and 35% of pasture grazing days on average in the county. Yield losses will continue to escalate with significant rainfall soon.
Virginia Farm Service Agency Executive Director Ronald Howell reviews resolutions and can declare a drought emergency for the appropriate counties or the state. This declaration would provide state resources to the counties. The governor would petition the president for a drought declaration and make a request for the affected areas. If approved, the federal government would make resources and programs available.
Also on Tuesday, supervisors:
• Authorized the county administrator to advertise a public hearing for the Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department Inc. to seek financing in the amount of $429,687 to buy a fire truck through the Community Leasing Partners.
• Authorized the county administrator to sign an Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification in order for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to participate in the Department of Justice and Department of the Treasury Asset Forfeiture Program. The Department of Justice and Department of the Treasury shares federally forfeited property with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.
• Approved a letter of support for the Shenandoah Rail Trail. The county will send the letter to the Virginia Deputy Secretary of Transportation Rachel Jones. Supervisors adopted a resolution of support for the initiative on April 20, 2021. The letter shows the county’s continued support for the Rail Trail project.
• Approved a refund of paid personal property taxes for 2021-2023 totaling $17,357 to US Bank National Association as a result of the filing error by the taxpayer.
• Approved changing the names on conditional-use permits for a short-term tourist rental and a rural events center at 4022 Rockland Road from the original applicants, Gregory and Mary Huson, to Erkin Tenteshev. The Husons sold the property to Tenteshev in July who intends to reestablish the permitted uses.
• Approved an award and contract to Kaigan LLC for pest control and exterminating services.
• Approved grant agreements with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Virginia Department of Aviation for obstruction removal, land acquisition and the development of a “medevac” facility. In the same action, supervisors approved work authorization for professional services with Talbert & Bright.
• Approved an amended agreement between the county and the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority. Through the agreement, the county provides services to the EDA that include information technology and storage.
• Met in closed session to consult with legal counsel about the Samuels Public Library Memorandum of Agreement and actual or probable litigation involving the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority, the county and the town, as well as other potential claims and litigation relating to possible liabilities of the EDA, the recovery of EDA funds and assets, the outstanding indebtedness of the EDA and potential bank actions.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
