WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office seized 18 dogs from a Bentonville home Wednesday during an investigation into reports of animal cruelty.
Deputy A.D. Dawson, an animal control officer for the agency, took the canines from a home on Pilgrim’s Way during a search of the property. At least two dogs had open sores and one couldn’t use its hind legs, according to the affidavit for the search warrant filed in the Warren County Circuit Court.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Charles Brogan said by phone Thursday that authorities had made no arrests in the ongoing investigation.
Of the 18 dogs seized, five required emergency treatment and the other 13 remain in the care of the Human Society of Warren County, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release issued Wednesday evening. Brogan said he had not received any updates on the dogs’ conditions that morning.
The Sheriff’s Office investigates concerns about animal welfare on a case-by-case basis, Brogan said.
“If we’re alerted to a situation that needs attention, then obviously we will ... do the initial investigation and if it warrants a seizure, then those actions will be taken,” Brogan said.
Authorities seized the dogs based on the conditions of the home and how several of the animals looked, the release states.
Authorities took the 18 dogs to the Sheriff’s Office building where a veterinarian determined that five canines needed emergency care, the release states. The five dogs were taken to the Valley Veterinary Emergency and Referral Clinic in Winchester. The remaining dogs are receiving care at the Humane Society of Warren County animal shelter pending the outcome of the case.
The search inventory lists the dogs seized by law enforcement: 10 dachshunds of various colors, a pit bull, a bulldog, a hound, a terrier and two terrier mixes, a dachshund-beagle mix and an unidentified mixed breed.
Dawson responded to a request on June 29 to check the animals, the affidavit for a search warrant states.
Dawson arrived and saw numerous dogs on the property.
“The conditions on the outside of the residence included multiple vehicles, excessive clutter, and overall appeared in general disarray,” the affidavit states. “Several dogs were noted underneath vehicles, as well as running in and out of the areas of cluttered property.
Several dogs appeared underweight and one dog wasn’t able to use its back legs, the affidavit states.
Dawson tried and failed to make contact with anyone at the residence, according to the affidavit.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was obtained and served on the residence. The residence was found to be unoccupied at the time of service and entry was made without any damage to the structure. The conditions inside the home and physical appearance of several dogs support the concern of animal neglect, warranting the seizure of animals, according to the news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
