A Warren County bridge could be named for Trooper Kevin C. Manion, killed in the line of duty in 2006, if a request is approved by state transportation officials.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted at its meeting Tuesday to approve a resolution to request that the Commonwealth Transportation Board rename the Interstate 66 eastbound bridge over the U.S. 340-522 interchange for Manion. If approved, the county would cover the cost to install signs on the bridge.
Chairwoman Vicky L. Cook, Vice Chairwoman Cheryl L. Cullers and supervisors Jerome K. “Jay” Butler, Walter J. “Walt” Mabe and Delores R. Oates voted in favor of the motion to approve the resolution.
Ronnie Cromer, speaking during the public comment period, said he spoke to Cullers about possibly naming the bridge for Manion.
“I’d like to thank Del. Todd Gilbert for leading us in the right direction to get this done, ‘cause it’s been a hassle because we didn’t know exactly what to do and how to do it, so he led me in the right direction,” Crum said.
Gilbert, R-Woodstock, serves as Speaker of the House of Delegates and represents the 15th District that covers Page and Shenandoah counties and part of Rockingham and Warren counties.
Police Memorial Week began Monday and runs through Friday, Cullers said. She mentioned the police memorial service held Wednesday by the Skyline Regional Justice Academy in Middletown.
“... That’s always a very solemn [service], but we never, never need to forget the people that have fallen and gave the biggest sacrifice to keep us all safe,” Cullers said.
The Virginia State Police assigned Manion to its Area 13 office in Winchester and to patrol Warren County, the resolution states. Manion, 27, badge no. 870, had served as a trooper for almost three years when he died Feb. 18, 2006, while investigating a single-vehicle crash on Frogtown Road (Va. 649) in Clarke County.
A loaded, unsecured rifle stowed behind the seat of a pickup truck discharged when the vehicle was being pulled onto a rollback tow truck, according to police reports. A bullet struck Manion in part of his upper body not covered by his bullet-proof vest. A medical helicopter crew flew Manion from the scene to Inova Hospital where he died a few hours later.
Cullers explained the circumstances surrounding the incident. The people in the vehicle that crashed had been involved in a robbery, Cullers said. Responders at the scene, including Manion, did not know the rifle was in the vehicle.
Oates said: “246 police officers died in the line of duty last year and I don’t know that people often know that number. It doesn’t seem to be published as frequently as other situations, so I just wanted to recognize those who sacrifice all to keep us safe, who go out every day and don’t know if they’re gonna come home to their families and, for that, I say thank you and I think we should all, you know, buy somebody dinner. If you see a police officer out, buy him dinner.”
The resolution states: “Virginia State Trooper Kevin Carder Manion was dedicated to serve and protect the community of Warren County Virginia with Honor and Dignity and ... Warren County strongly supports the efforts and sacrifices made by all men and women who have served, and the Virginia Department of Transportation in naming Bridges and Roads in honor those fallen officers who have died in the line of duty ...”
The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board names or changes the names of state highways, bridges, interchanges or other facilities. The Virginia Department of Transportation installs and maintains the name signs at the county’s cost.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
