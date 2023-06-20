WARREN COUNTY — Warren County’s plans to build a new fire station in the Shenandoah Farms area took another step up the ladder Wednesday.
Planning Commission members voted at their meeting to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve the county’s request for a conditional-use permit to allow for a fire station in the Shenandoah Farms area.
Commission Chairman Robert Myers and members Scott Kersjes and Kaylee Richardson voted on the motion to forward the permit application to the supervisors with a recommendation of approval. Vice Chairman Hugh Henry did not attend the meeting.
County Administrator Edwin Daley said in an email Thursday that the project has a budget of $5 million but the county does not have a cost estimate. The project ranks fourth on the county's priorities in the Capital Improvement Program for fiscal 2024-2028.
The county recently demolished the living quarters for the current station due to unsafe structural and building problems. This left emergency responders with no adjoining area to the equipment and garage. The county currently houses fire and rescue workers in another building almost 500 feet from the garage, which increases response time.
The current station at 6363 Howellsville Road, near the Clarke County limits, lies approximately 3.8 miles from the site for the new facility. The 5.8-acre parcel lies within 2,000 feet of the intersection of Howellsville Road and Blue Mountain Road, across from Hardesty Road and the Howellsville Heights subdivision.
The Virginia Department of Transportation determined the parcel provides the required sight distance. The county anticipated two- to six people in the facility.
The county had issued a conditional-use permit for the property in 2011 to operate a solid waste refuse and recycling convenience center and for a Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Maintenance Facility. The permit has since expired since the county revised its plans for the site.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.