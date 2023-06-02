HERNDON — Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler will not be called to the witness stand for the prosecution in a pending case after a court filing last week disclosed findings that call into question his performance on two cases while employed by the Herndon Police Department.
Butler, who is seeking reelection as an independent candidate, denied wrongdoing in both cases Wednesday and said he believes the reports and their release four months before the November election are politically motivated.
“I will tell you this: I made a couple of mistakes in Herndon. One was wearing a Make America Great Again hat and two was I ran for Sheriff,” Butler said Wednesday. “I never had any issues in my entire career. I’m not going to lose any sleep over the political antics of these people. Why in the world would anybody try to discredit me so bad and defame me so bad after all the great things we’ve done in Warren County over the last three years?”
A discovery response filed May 22 in Warren County Circuit Court by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael M. Fleming outlines the results of a December 2019 investigation at the Herndon Police Department that call into question Butler’s credibility as a witness for the prosecution. The filing outlines the Herndon Police Department’s findings that Butler falsified statements and made procedural mistakes during his time as an employee.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell said Wednesday that his office was obligated to make the disclosure in the circuit court case of Commonwealth vs. Ashleigh Michelle Hutzell, a felony drug possession case from 2022 in which Butler was the arresting officer. The disclosure includes the results of two internal affairs investigations launched in Herndon in September 2019 that concluded that Butler falsified statements in two different official police reports about two separate incidents, and also committed procedural errors.
“As a result of this information, we are unable to call Sheriff Butler to the witness stand as a credible witness. We are currently evaluating all cases where Sheriff Butler is a potential witness to see if the prosecutions can proceed without him. There will also be a review of some prior cases to evaluate the impact of his participation,” said Bell in a Tuesday press release.
On Wednesday, Bell said he has not spoken with Butler since the filing. “My duty is clear regardless of what the sheriff would or would not have to say about it,” he said. Bell said that at this point he is aware of two cases, both felony drug possession charges, in which Butler was the arresting officer.
“All prosecutors have a legal and ethical duty to disclose exculpatory evidence about a witness, that is, any information that casts doubt on the truthfulness of that witness. It is a painful duty when that witness is a law enforcement officer. It is a particularly painful duty when that officer is your elected Sheriff,” said Bell in the Tuesday press release.
According to the court filing, Herndon Police Lt. Steven Pihonak began an investigation Sept. 19, 2019, into Butler’s handling in August of a case involving a missing juvenile and a second investigation into his handling of a vehicle break-in a few weeks later. During the course of his investigation, Pihonak used body camera footage, police reports, and interviews with Butler, then a senior police officer, and several other law enforcement officers to support his conclusions.
A pair of December 2019 memos from the Herndon Police Capt. B.C. Anzengruber noted that Butler was found to be in violation of several regulations in both cases.
In the missing juvenile case, the department found that Butler failed to submit an adequate report to the Criminal Investigations Section (CIS) within the required timeframe and that he falsified elements of the report when he relayed a phone conversation with the teen that was contradicted by body camera footage. Additionally, Butler reported that the girl’s mother did not have a photograph of her, but body camera footage shows her handing him a student ID and passport, both of which have photos.
“Butler was at the missing juvenile’s house for a total of 27 minutes,” the report says. “He spent approximately 10 minutes using the language line to assist with the interview of the mother because she didn’t speak English. He didn’t even bother to obtain sufficient information/evidence to turn the case over to CIS so that they could do a proper investigation. [The detective] said the investigation was so poor that he had to start his investigation from scratch to obtain basic information. Butler’s final resubmission and investigation of this case lacked the attention to detail and thoroughness that is expected from a senior police officer. Butler falsified his official police report when he entered inaccurate and false information regarding this investigation.”
Additionally, the body camera footage was classified and filed incorrectly, the report says.
A second interview to discuss the case was scheduled with Butler for Sept. 25, 2019.
“I would have recommended termination for this incident in combination with several other similar incidents where truthfulness and insubordination were found, except that Butler abruptly resigned from the department in the middle of his shift,” the report said.
Butler has said that he left his job at the Herndon Police Department to fully focus on his campaign for sheriff of Warren County.
“The missing teenager — I did the cases properly. They chose to take my words spin them the way they wanted to spin them,” Butler said on Wednesday to the Daily. “I recollect all of my cases, well, the majority of my cases.” Butler added that he did contact the appropriate detective in a timely manner, though the detective says he did not.
In the second incident, Butler was found to be in violation of truthfulness regulations as well as violating records and reports standards when he responded to a larceny from a vehicle on Sept. 10, 2019.
“In the incident report, Butler wrote that the vehicle was processed with negative results partially because the vehicle was wet from the early morning rain. The area was searched with no results and no other individuals noticed or saw anything,” the report says. Body camera video revealed that Butler “spent approximately three and a half minutes conducting his investigation. He spent that time speaking to the victim regarding the stolen items and he glanced at the car,” according to the report.
Butler said on Wednesday to the Daily: “They said I didn’t tell the truth because in my report I said I processed the vehicle. You cannot pull fingerprints off a wet car. I processed the vehicle visually and that’s where they said I was being untruthful.”
Pihonak said in his report that he observed latent handprints on the driver’s side door and on the trunk in the video, which “clearly shows that Butler never attempted to dust or lift any of the latent prints observed on the car and never opened the door to look inside the car for potential prints.” The video also shows that Butler never canvassed the area, according to the report.
Butler’s original report was rejected for being incomplete and his resubmitted report was filed nine days later, in violation of the the agency’s timeliness requirement.
“There have been ongoing performance issues with Butler over the last couple of years, to include insubordination and performance of duty. It is clear from this report that he falsified his police report and lied about the actions he took on the scene because he was lazy and didn’t take the necessary time to properly process the scene,” Anzengruber’s report says.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
