WARREN COUNTY — Before the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to withhold 75 percent of the Samuels Public Library budget appropriation, the board received word of possible legal action if the books targeted by critics are removed or reshelved.
In a June 10 letter to supervisors, the Warren County Democratic Committee (WCDC) told the board that it had contacted the American Civil Liberties Union “to inform them of the pressure on your governing body to restrict funding to Samuels Library in an effort to censor books with LGBTQ themes.” The letter, from WCDC chair Paul Miller goes on to say, “I believe any effort to weaponize the budget on these grounds or to request that the books be removed or reshelved in a segregated section is an act of discrimination and very likely grounds for legal action.”
The library came under fire this spring as 53 individuals filed complaints about 134 mostly LGBTQ-themed books that they say are pornographic or otherwise inappropriate. Those individuals and dozens of others asked the Warren County Board of Supervisors in a June 6 public hearing to defund the library until the books are removed. Rather than defunding, the board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to withhold 75 percent of the library’s $1.02 million budget appropriation until a later date. Supervisors did not comment at Tuesday's meeting directly on the budgetary mechanism or exactly what the library needs to do to receive the funds it anticipated. However, Supervisors Delores Oates and Jerome “Jay” Butler explained before and after the meeting that they were interested in seeing the library implement proposals to address the concerns brought up by book critics.
Miller said Tuesday that he reached out to the ACLU after learning that the requests to remove books “skewed in a way that suggested to me that the motivation for the protests was based on a prejudice toward the LGBTQ community.” While many book critics read sexually-charged excerpts from books at the board of supervisor’s budget hearing and cited pornography as their concern, Miller pointed out that an early list of identified books on the Clean Up Samuels Library website focused on LGBTQ themes. Additionally, he said many of the books targeted for removal do not have any sexual content, but rather focus on LGBTQ families and representation. “I think this is discrimination disguised as a concern about pornography,” he said.
Miller said that he has not received a response from the county. He said that prior to the meeting he presented Supervisor Walt Mabe with an online petition that included more than 400 signatures, 281 of which he verified have Warren County addresses. The petition requested that the board “give people a chance to say that they didn’t want the board to weaponize funding to control library policy,” Miller said, pointing out that the 281 signatures represents more people than the 250 total reported to have attended the public hearing to speak both for and against the books. “I wanted to show a mandate that most people didn’t want them to get involved in the library collection.”
Asked about the proposals the library’s board of trustees is pursuing to address concerns, Miller said he is open to learning more. He said that he agrees that the 12-18 age range used in one library category is broad and he is not opposed to breaking it up into smaller age groups as discussed by library director Michelle Ross.
“It is awfully broad and understandably a concern,” he said, noting that a more thoughtful categorization, based on all the years between 12 and 18 makes sense, so long as recategorization is not along the lines of gender identity or book themes. He said that books should be categorized by explicitness, but noted that determining how to sort books in that way is challenging.
“I think that the library director is working in good faith and I felt that the decision to withhold appropriations ran the risk of infantilizing the library director and the board of trustees. It also conveys to the public this notion that, except for the [board of supervisors’] financial intervention, they didn’t anticipate the library’s cooperation, furthering the idea that there is resistance or tension between library staff and board members where it doesn’t exist.”
Miller said that he feels the library has been responsive to book critics in a respectful way that does not violate the First Amendment rights of others.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.