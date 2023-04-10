All Harrisonburg Public Utilities customers — on Rawley Pike/33 West and connected side streets between Bellview Road and the end of the line at Riven Rock Park in Hinton — are asked to conserve water at this time.
The city's public utilities department asked customers to conserve following a water line break. City officials said, so far, one of the two line breaks are repaired, and some services have been restored to the area.
About 70 addresses are still without services.
While some repairs have been made, city officials are still asking all customers in the impacted area to conserve.
Customers should, as much as possible, not use water until repairs are made in order to assure water is conserved for vital needs until full service resumes.
Crews are on the scene working to repair the line and return full service to the area.
There is no estimated time for when full service will be restored.
