BERRYVILLE — It’s possible that a popular music festival in Clarke County may not be held anymore.
Shepherds Ford Productions recently announced online that the 19th Annual Watermelon Pickers Fest, slated for Sept. 14-16 at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, has been canceled. No lengthy explanation was given. David Van Deventer, one of the organizers, simply stated he believes it’s time for a break.
Van Deventer elaborated in an email to The Winchester Star. One reason he mentioned was that he’d been caring for an elderly relative and gotten behind in booking performers. Nevertheless, he said he’s achieved all of his long-term goals for the festival.
“All in all these past 18 years, I have had the time of my life and would do it all over again in a heartbeat,” he said. “Every year felt more and more like one big family reunion.”
Organizers will evaluate whether to resume the festival next year, he noted.
First held in 2004, the Watermelon Pickers Fest has featured many bluegrass, country, folk and Americana performers over the years, attracting music lovers from as far away as Scotland. Twenty-one acts were part of last year’s lineup.
Well-known entertainers who’ve performed at the festival more than once include Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Marty Stuart and Sam Bush.
“It was my personal goal as the booking person to try and bring back as many folks who had played at Watermelon Park back in its early heyday,” said Van Deventer.
He recalled the festival also having introduced new performers who have since become popular, including Billy Strings, Chris Thile and the Punch Brothers, Michael Cleveland, Charley Crockett and the Carolina Chocolate Drops.
Watermelon Park on Locke’s Mill Road was its original location. The festival eventually moved to the fairgrounds amid plans to turn Watermelon Park’s campground into an RV park, according to Van Deventer.
The 2020 festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed the following year.
Last year’s event became Van Deventer’s favorite.
“There were only two artists left on my list of legends that I wanted to bring back to the park,” he said. Those were Jerry Douglas and Larry Sparks, and they were among the performers.
“I also decided to see what it would feel like to have a really big band to mix it up,” he recalled, referring to the music variety. “So we had rock-and roll-legends Little Feat” as the headlining act.
“As I stood in front of the stage listening to Little Feat with my wife, Morgan, I realized that I had met all my goals for festival production and that I would be happy if this were the last one,” Van Deventer continued.
Van Deventer and his wife are members of the internationally-known acoustic band Furnace Mountain. He plays the fiddle and goes by the nickname “Fiddlin’ Dave.” Morgan Morrison, a former program director for the Barns of Rose Hill, plays the guitar and bouzouki, according to the band’s website. They sing, too.
Public opinion will be taken into account in deciding whether a Watermelon Pickers Fest will be held in 2024.
“We are leaving that option open for now,” Van Deventer said. “My partners (in Shepherds Ford Productions) and myself will take this much-needed break to reassess and see what projects we feel we want to take on from here,” all the while assessing community support.
Another music festival could take its place.
“The possibilities are really endless,” said Van Deventer.
