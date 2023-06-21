 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POWER TO THE PUP

Waynesboro Teen Competes In AKC World Agility Competition

  • 0
Emma Bayonet.jpg

Emma Bayonet, 14, poses with her dog Nikki, a Havanese breed. Bayonet and Nikki were selected to join the American Kennel Club's junior agility world championship team this year. Nikki is the first-ever Havanese to make the team. 

WAYNESBORO — Emma Bayonet, 14, of Waynesboro is competing in a doggone world-class event. 

Bayonet and her dog will compete in the Junior Open Agility World Championship in Warwickshire, England, July 13 – 16, a contest of elite-level dog agility — a sport where people guide their canine partner through obstacles; competing against the clock. 

Bayonet's dog Nikki, is a Havanese; the first-ever dog of its breed to make the team, according to a press release. 

Bayonet, along with her dog, was one of 25 12 to 18 year olds selected for the American Kennel Club's Junior World Agility team this year. The members come from 14 states total, according to the press release. 

Bayonet said she and her dog started training together in October, 2020, in the press release. Bayonet is doing her own fundraising for the trip, the release said. 

For more information about the competition, visit www.joawc2023.co.uk. To learn more about Bayonet and support the team, visit www.facebook.com/groups/havanikki.

This staff report was prepared by Jillian Lynch. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.