A Waynesboro woman died Tuesday night after being hit by a pickup truck at the on-ramp to Interstate 64 in Augusta County, according to a spokesperson from Virginia State Police.
VSP spokesperson Corrine Geller said at 8:40 p.m., a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was on the entrance ramp from Va. 250 to Interstate 64 when it hit a pedestrian crossing the lane.
Police identified the victim as Tammy Frazier, 50. Frazier died at the scene, Geller said.
Frazier was not wearing reflective clothing, Geller said.
The truck pulled off to the side of the interstate a short distance later, and the adult male driver was not injured, Geller said.
VSP is investigating.
