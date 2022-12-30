The Wayside Inn in Middletown hopes to fashion itself into one of the premier wedding venues in the Shenandoah Valley.
Last month, the Middletown Town Council approved the sale of the Wright House at 7751 Main St. to the adjacent 22-room inn for $180,000.
Wayside Inn, which is one of the oldest inns in the country, may use the three-bedroom property as a bridal suite. The house was previously the office of influential businessman Leo M. Bernstein who once owned and operated the inn. It has been empty since 2008, when Bernstein died.
“We want to use it for weddings. That would be a perfect spot for the bride and groom to go before and after the wedding. That’s our vision for the property,” said John Hotaling, who is part owner of the inn.
Sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic, wedding venues have been looking to widen their appeal.
The three acres the Wayside Inn has available, along with its expansive kitchen and reception room, makes it a ready-made for location for receptions and ceremonies, said Hotaling.
“We hope to be sought after,” said Hotaling. “January is an important wedding planning month because a lot of people get engaged during the holidays.”
Wedding planner Michael Haymaker recently joined Wayside’s staff, along with new executive chef Barbara Hineline.
The oldest part of the Wayside Inn, called the “Old Kitchen,” was built in 1742 as a stagecoach stop. The inn is conveniently located along U.S. 11 (Valley Pike), which was one of the first paved roads in the country, and it became an early motor hotel on the American travel scene. The inn has hosted many distinguished guests over the years, including Eleanor Roosevelt and Henry Ford.
Next to the inn, the white clapboard Wright House has a metal roof and hardwood floors. Shuttered for many years, it will need some repairs and renovations before it’s put into use.
“The house needs paint in the worst way,” Hotaling said, but he added it’s still in good shape, all told.
Middletown acquired the house in October with the purchase of 25 acres along Main Street to save the land from development. Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV previously told The Star the acquisition of the 25-acre parcel snuffs out the possibility of as many as 80 single-family homes being built along Main Street.
The proceeds from the Wright House sale will cover some of the cost of the 25 acres the town is now preserving.
“In Middletown, we’re excited because we basically win twice: 25 acres preserved for just $350,000 after the sale [of the Wright House],” Harbaugh said.
Both the purchase of the 25 acres and the sale of the Wright House were approved unanimously by Town Council.
The sale of the house highlights another positive: the Wright House will again become a tax-contributing property in the town, town officials indicated.
