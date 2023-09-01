A new restaurant has drifted into the Friendly City.

Founded in West Virginia, Drifters Café has opened its second location, this time, in Harrisonburg. The café has opened in the Ice House at 217 South Liberty Street, Suite 104. The space was previously occupied by Black Sheep Coffee, which reopened on Mason Street on Aug. 7.

Lexy Shifflett, who co-owns the newly-formed chain with her husband Lukas, said it had been a long month for them both.

“He’s off today,” said Shifflett, referring to her husband. “It’s his first day off all month. Yesterday was my first day off all month.”

Drifters has been open in Wardensville, West Virginia, for almost a year, and existed as a food truck before that, according to Shifflett.

“It’s definitely different,” said Shifflett. “Smaller town, smaller crowd.”

Harrisonburg has a population almost 52,000 people, according to data from the 2020 census. By contrast, Wardensville has a population of only 265. Similarly, the Drifters Café in Wardensville fills a 600-square-foot space. In Harrisonburg, it’s closer to 2,300 square feet. And according to Shifflett, the differences don’t end there.

“It was a little different than West Virginia,” she said of the process of establishing and opening the new café. “There’s not much code enforcement there. There’s not a lot of city policies, so we do a lot of stuff ourselves. Here, we had to sit back and let a contractor do it. But, it worked out in the end.”

Shifflett added that this process took “about a month or so,” and the experience opening the food truck and Wardensville location made it easier.

To cater to a different crowd, the new Harrisonburg location features different menu items, including breakfast specials, salads, sandwiches, and Lexy Shifflett’s favorite, the Caesar wrap.

Shifflett also explained that she and her husband made the decision to expand the business when opportunity presented itself.

“The space was open,” she explained. “And Matchbox kind of reached out to us, because they really wanted to keep it as a coffee shop. We had everything that we needed to open a second location. Our store manager Chloe Kirk was considering leaving; she wanted to move to a bigger area. So, her being willing to move over here was what started it all.”

Shifflett also explained that she and Kirk operate an espresso machine repair business as a subsidiary of Drifters, with services available to “anybody with an espresso machine.”

As for the new café, Shifflett explained that so far, business has been booming.

“It’s been busy,” she said of the café's first days in the city. “It’s been good. But a little scary, but we were able to hire a good amount of staff. They’re all super excited to learn. I think it turned out great. There isn’t much we would change.”

Despite a month of effort and a successful opening, however, the work still isn’t over for the Shiffletts.

“We’re just hoping to have a few events,” Lexy mused. “Maybe karaoke night. I think we’re starting to relax, now that we’re three days in and things are running smoothly. We’re just trying to tie up the loose ends and get everything situated. Mostly just reports and bills. Lots of bills.”