Drivers who use the Water Street trestle bridge between South Liberty and South High streets in Harrisonburg will need to find an alternate route.
According to the city Of Harrisonburg, Norfolk Southern closed the bridge after discovering needed repairs during its annual inspection Tuesday morning. In a news release, the city said that Norfolk Southern will further inspect the bridge in the coming days and there is no estimate on when the bridge work will be complete.
The bridge, however, will remain open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic, Norfolk Southern officials told the city.
— Staff Report
