Multiple stickers from a white nationalist group were found in Westover Park on Friday afternoon, according to a resident who found and removed the stickers.
Mark Roseberry, who found the stickers, said he frequents Westover Park and saw stickers that said “One nation against invasion” with a website link to the group Patriot Front.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that broke off from another far-right group after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.
Roseberry said he found four stickers on street lights and utility posts on West Market and Dogwood streets. Roseberry said he took all four down and contacted the Harrisonburg Police Department. The stickers are consistent with other propaganda Patriot Front uses.
“[I was] pretty disgusted. I don’t like to see that in my neighborhood. I don't want my neighbors to see that,” Roseberry said. “I feel like they're trying to make anyone who's not white feel not welcome here. And I want [Patriot Front] to know that they're not welcome.”
Several members of Patriot Front, in addition to being at the “Unite the Right” rally in 2017, were charged with conspiracy to riot after getting caught with shields and other riot gear near a Pride parade in Idaho last year. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the group defines themselves as American fascists or nationalists who are “focused on preserving America’s identity as a European-American nation” and has been responsible for the vast majority of white supremacist propaganda since 2019.
Michael Parks, the Harrisonburg director of communications, said the vandalism was reported at the Public Safety Building, and HPD is looking into the issue as they would with other reports of this type.
“We always take concerns on issues like these seriously and follow them through to conclusion,” Parks said.
