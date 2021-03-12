After four years working behind the scenes at an Arizona television station, Bob Corso arrived at Harrisonburg’s WHSV in 1988 looking for his shot to be on air.
Little did he know he would be a fixture on television sets in the Shenandoah Valley for decades to come. He became the face of WHSV.
But, as the cliché says: All good things must come to an end. For Corso, and thousands of people who watch him, that day is March 26. That’s the day Corso will sign off for the final time, minus any future guest appearances. The 65-year-old plans to retire after 33 years at the station.
“I wanted to spend more time with my family,” said Corso, who is married to Suzanne Corso, a James Madison University dance professor, and has two daughters, one in college and the other in high school.
Arlene Reid of Glenhaven Greenhouses near Broadway met Corso around 1990 when he tried to convince her to do an interview with him — a request that later turned into a regular segment dubbed “The Green Thumb.”
Reid was hesitant at first, thinking she wasn’t going to be able to do well on television. But, she said, Corso wouldn’t take no for an answer.
“He saw potential,” she said. “He said, ‘You can say no, but I’m going to get you on there.’”
Corso took the time to go to her greenhouse and gave her time to get used to having the camera around.
She said she had mixed emotions when she heard Corso was retiring.
“I’m happy for Bob, but I am sad,” she said. “He’s a class act. He has become someone in the community that the public knows. He’s ours.”
While Corso spent most of his career in journalism, he didn’t start out in the field.
After graduating from William and Mary in 1977 with an undergraduate degree in business, he worked for several men’s fashion companies, including Van Heusen.
His sales jobs would eventually lead him out West.
But a few years later, the itch to get into journalism hit Corso, and he enrolled in a few broadcasting classes at Arizona State University.
In 1984, he got a job at the PBS affiliate in Tempe and was later hired full time as a producer, writing scripts for anchors to read on air. Four years later, he moved back to his home state of Virginia to join WHSV as a weekend anchor and reporter during the week.
On occasions, he’d also do the weather and sports.
He eventually became the station’s lead anchor, holding the desk for the 6 p.m. newscast for the last two decades.
In 2006, he started the one-on-one segment, a several minute, in-depth interview during the show each day.
By his estimate, he’s completed roughly 3,000. They ranged from those who lead local organizations to politicians, including former vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan when he made a campaign stop in the Valley years ago.
“It’s something I’m proud of,” he said. “The political ones I’ve enjoyed a lot. You get to ask a lot of tough questions.”
While he’s asked a lot of tough questions over his years, he’s also had a lot of tough moments — moments when he asked people to share their tragedies.
In April 2007, a gunman killed 32 students and faculty and injured 25 more at Virginia Tech. One of those injured was Harrisonburg resident Gil Coleman.
Corso said he tried for years to get an interview with Coleman. Each year, as the anniversary approached, he’d leave Coleman a message requesting an interview.
After about five years of trying, Corso heard back.
“I got a call back,” he said. “He was ready to talk.”
Corso said it was one of the interviews he’ll never forget.
While Corso was widely known for his one-on-one interviews, he was better known for his live reporting from events, including the Rockingham County Fair, Toy Convoy and Mennonite Relief Sale.
“You have to think on your feet,” he said.
During one year at the fair, he reported live from the passenger seat of a demolition derby car. His friend and morning anchor Tom Dempsey was in another car.
“They were hitting pretty good,” Corso said.
Jay Webb, the station’s general manager and news director, first met Corso in 2000 when Webb arrived in the Friendly City to be WHSV’s new meteorologist.
He remembers waiting in the dark, cold studio for Corso to show up to teach him the ropes.
“Bob was the first person to take me under his wings,” Webb said.
He noticed right away that Corso wasn’t afraid to ask the tough questions.
“I’m going to miss how he holds everyone accountable,” Webb said. “Whether that’s interviewing someone for a one-on-one, or a reporter writing a story. He questions everything.”
While he wasn’t timid when it came to questioning his interviewees, Webb said, Corso had the ability to do so without causing any long-term friction.
“He can go from being very thorough and passionate with his work to being your best buddy,” Webb said. “He can have a knock down, drag out interview with them trying to get answers and then when the camera goes off, he’s chumming around with him.”
He said WHSV won’t be the same without Corso.
“He transcends the four walls of the TV station,” Webb said. “He’s the epitome of the anchorman. People in the community love Bob Corso. They all love apple pie and Bob Corso.”
Nina Baratti, who became Corso’s co-anchor for the 6 p.m. newscast in April 2018, said meeting Bob for the first time was like meeting a celebrity.
“I was so nervous meeting him,” she said. “We hit it off on the first day. He was very, very welcoming. He really took me under his wings. He’s absolutely wonderful.”
One of things she noticed right away about Corso was his genuineness.
“He’s the same person on air as he is off air,” Baratti said. “He’s a very caring person. He’s funny. He always has the entire newsroom laughing.”
Baratti also said Corso had always made sure he focused on the details, whether it was for a story or for his outfit for the show.
Each morning, she said, she’d receive a text from Corso that simply read “color.”
Corso, who obviously worked selling menswear before breaking into the news business, wanted to know what color outfit Baratti was wearing so he could pick out the perfect tie to match.
“I’d say, ‘blue,’ and he’d say ‘what color blue?’” she recalled. “He’s very specific. I’d get so frustrated, so I’d just send him a picture. I didn’t realize how many different types of pink, blue and yellow there were until I met Bob.”
While the pair will wrap up their on-camera friendship later this month, Baratti said Corso will still be part of her life.
“I know I’ll still talk to him all the time,” she said. “Bob is WHSV to me.”
Kyle Rogers, who anchors the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts, first met Corso in 2016 when he arrived in Harrisonburg.
He said Corso’s commitment to journalism shined through the first time he spoke with him.
“Bob is the journalist’s journalist,” Rogers said. “He’s so passionate about what he does. He wanted to be better. It’s refreshing to see that he was never complacent.”
As WHSV is one of the smaller markets in the country, it often attracts those straight out of college or reporters who want to shift from reporting to the anchor desk full time.
Rogers said Corso was always there to highlight someone’s successes, cheer them up when they make a mistake or provide pointers on how to improve their craft.
“He’s been our strongest coach and biggest cheerleader,” Rogers said.
While Rogers said Corso will be missed inside the newsroom, he’ll also be missed by thousands of viewers.
Not just for his humor and quick wit, Rogers said, but for his credibility.
“He earned so much trust,” Rogers said.
Corso said he’s grateful for the trust the community gave him.
“I want to thank the viewers,” Corso said. “They’re the reason you do everything.”
