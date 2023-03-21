With a career dependent on weather that can turn in a second, it’s easy to understand why farmers struggle with mental health for reasons different from the average person. However, seeking help can be hard in rural America.
“Work is home and home is work. It’s a 24/7 business,” said Dr. Amy Johnson, nurse practitioner at Centra Medical Group in Lynchburg. Two other experts said the same.
Farming as an industry is unpredictable and uncontrollable, she added. Johnson grew up on a farm and currently farms with her husband in Bedford County, she said.
External Hardships
While other professions have more control over their paycheck, farmers’ annual income is dependent on weather, market conditions and pests — all of which are out of their hands, Johnson said.
“Farmers are price-takers, they’re not price-makers,” Johnson said.
Johnson pointed out in the past couple weeks, the Valley had warm weather that caused plants and trees to bloom, only to be followed by a cold snap.
“If those blooms freeze, a nursery operator could lose an entire year’s worth of production,” Johnson said.
Farmers also don’t control the market prices or supply costs.
The agriculture industry is seeing things like high fertilizer, fuel and equipment costs right now, Johnson said.
“For example the dairy industry, they’re paying 2023 prices for input costs and getting 1980 prices for their outputs,” Johnson said.
Jeremy Daubert, a dairy agent with the Rockingham County Extension, said the same — 20 years ago, there was always a market for dairy. Today, not so much.
The avian influenza has also thrown poultry farmers for a loop, said Laura Siegel, health communications officer at AgriSafe Network. Farmers across the country have had to put down infected bird flocks, which puts an unexpected dent in their income.
Since most farms in the U.S. are family owned, family dynamics can be a stressor, Johnson said.
According to 2018 U.S. Department of Agriculture data, 98% of farms in the U.S. are family-owned.
“So you have family struggles between different generations and people marrying in and marrying out,” Johnson said.
It can be a lot of pressure to uphold a family legacy also, Siegel said.
"Losing the farm can be like losing their entire identity," Siegel said.
Not only is farming hard on the mind, but it’s also hard on the body. Johnson pointed out agriculture can be very dangerous work.
According to the CDC, the fatal injury rates for those in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry was 20 deaths per 100,000 full-time workers in 2021. The rate for all U.S. industries was 3.6 deaths per 100,000 workers.
Stigma For Getting Help
On top of all these difficulties, many farmers are nervous to ask for help.
"There's that pull yourself up by your bootstraps mentality," Siegel said.
Farmers also usually live in rural, small towns where word can spread fast that someone is struggling, Siegel said. It's easy to notice someone missing from church, or not picking up their morning coffee from the corner store, she said.
Luckily, telehealth services have come a long way, Siegel said, and provide clients with more privacy.
"Farmers are very very private people," Johnson said. "It's hard for them to open up and discuss their feelings."
It's also hard for them to step away from work and get the proper care, Johnson added. Folks often don't have anyone else to take over their daily duties.
Resources
Siegel is the communications officer for the AgriSafe Network, a nonprofit with a network of agricultural health and safety professionals that provide access to services for farm families and the agricultural community, according to its website.
Siegel said folks can call 833-897-2474 to access the AgriStress helpline.
"From there, its just a conversation," Siegel said. The operator can do a risk assessment or provide the caller with resources."
The farm recession in the 80s among Midwestern states caused a lot of farmers to die by suicide. Those rates haven't gone down and the stressors are the same today, Siegel said.
Agriculture is the fourth likely work field for someone to die by suicide, according to 2020 CDC data.
Siegel also pointed toward the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline, a helpful crisis counseling for farmers experiencing distress from a natural disaster. Folks can call 1-800-662-4357 to access it.
"It's not a level of whether someone else has it worse, these are here for free to help you when you're experiencing those stressors," Siegel said.
A lot of farmers have faith-based institutions they can reach out to, Johnson said.
Johnson said fellow community members and neighbors know farmers best, so people should keep an eye on how someone's doing, and say something if they seem off.
Daubert suggested young farmer groups which usually meet monthly.
"Maybe they're struggling and someone else is with the same thing. They're not alone, its not abnormal," he said.
Daubert also suggested a Michigan State University site with articles and videos on and experts in managing farm stress, found online at https://www.canr.msu.edu/managing_farm_stress/.
