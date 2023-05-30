Thumbtacked to a bulletin board just above the water fountain along the back wall of Walkabout Outfitters in Harrisonburg is a small flyer advertising guided services offered by Wild Guyde Adventures, including cave tours, rock climbing, canoeing and even backpacking trips.
While the paper itself hasn't been hanging there for long, Lester Zook — owner of Wild Guyde Adventures — has been guiding individuals, families and summer campers alike to and through some of the finest recreational gems the area has to offer for nearly two decades. Zook started his guiding company in April 2004, but his passion for leading and teaching goes much farther back than that.
Zook majored in health and physical education while living in Pennsylvania. Even then he knew he wanted to teach at the university level, having been the son of a professor. Shortly after graduating, he found a job teaching an elementary school PE class and started working on his masters degree at Temple University in Philadelphia, where he continued to teach and learn for six years before sending applications to a variety of small colleges along the East Coast.
Of all places, Eastern Mennonite University offered a teaching position in their outdoor leadership program to Zook — which he gladly accepted — and before long he and his wife had moved to Harrisonburg. Throughout his teaching career, Zook had also spent time working at summer camps as well as exploring the outdoors on his own. Pulling from those experiences and adding new ones along the way, Zook served as the lead faculty for EMU's outdoor leadership course for 27 years.
Zook started Wild Guyde Adventures while he was still a professor, but it pivoted from a side gig to a full time job once he retired from formal education eight years ago.
"I'm still teaching," Zook expressed, "it's just in a different setting."
Zook's tours offer adventure at every level — from beginner to autonomous to those seeking training for how to become a guide themselves.
"It's become a neat way to stay active myself and introduce people to this Valley," Zook said.
To become a guide, Zook explained that the first stepping stone is to obtain medical credentials such as wilderness first aid. The second step towards becoming a guide is to pick an activity — whether it be water, rock, challenge course or trail — to specialize in and go through the necessary education courses and trainings to become certified in instructing others. Most guides focus on one area of outdoor recreation. Zook is completely certified in three.
"There are very few generalists like me left," stated Zook. "When I started all this stuff 30 years ago and when I was in high school, people that climbed also backpacked and everybody did everything. Today, each one of those specializations has a certification path to get a professional certification on."
Having been in the game so long, Zook offers a unique perspective on the changes the outdoor industry has experienced during his time as a guide.
"At the very basic level — within each activity — our tools have changed, our skills have changed and we keep introducing new innovations," Zook said. "In terms of participation, I started climbing in the '70s. Climbing took off and turned a corner. It had to do with some climbs that were happening in Yosemite at that time that were making national headlines, but in the last 10 years Harrisonburg has become a jumping off point for the climbing community, the mountain biking community and the hiking community as well."
It's almost as if the city — friendly by nature — was strategically placed at the epicenter of the George Washington National Forest, Shenandoah National Park and miles upon miles of rivers and trails in between.
"Virginia and Harrisonburg have bounced beyond the traditional hunting and fishing outdoor interests," Zook noted. "Now the new [interest in] mountain biking, rock climbing and caving has taken hold and it's just mushrooming. Harrisonburg has embodied the persona of an outdoor town and it's good for everybody."
The inspiration to start his own guiding company actually came from the owners of Wilderness Voyagers — an outdoor store based in Harrisonburg that is no longer in business. Zook recalled working for the store for a couple of summers during his time teaching at EMU and it was then that the owners nudged him into guiding since Harrisonburg didn't have any services of the kind at that time. Zook also noticed that summer camps often struggled to find local certified guides to hire for their programs.
"Part of the vision for the business was to fill that niche," Zook said.
The relationship with summer camps has never faded and now, summer camps are Wild Guyde's dominant client. Zook leads programs — for youth as well as the staff — for upwards of 10 camps each year. Wild Guyde also serves 40-50 scout troops and nine universities each year in addition to the numerous travelers who book day trips during their stay in the city, which always makes for a dynamic work week.
"Tomorrow, [for example], I'm meeting two moms and their teenage sons to go rock climbing. We're meeting out at a parking lot in the national forest, and they have already visited my website and printed off the what to bring list so they know how to dress and how to prepare. They've printed off their med forms as well. We're going to meet, I'll give them equipment out of my truck and we go climbing for the day."
Zook makes having an authentic adventure — an experience those people will never forget — just that simple.
In celebration of his 20th anniversary season, Wild Guyde adventures is sponsoring a 20-adventures-in-2023 challenge for anyone to try and complete before December 31. The basis of the challenge is a curated list of 30 local adventures that can be checked off as they are completed. Activities range from watching the sunset from Reddish Knob to paddling at Switzer Dam. Once participants have completed at least 20 of the "must-dos" checklists can be mailed to Wild Guyde and a prize will be mailed back. Checklists can be downloaded online or there are paper copies available in-store at Walkabout Outfitters.
"Every trip is its own event," Zook reflected. "What I say that we do at Wild Guyde is design and lead authentic adventures that invite our guests to learn, grow and celebrate so anytime that I see that happening is a great day, because that means we're doing what we're setting out to do."
