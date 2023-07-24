While many parts of the U.S. are no stranger to wildfires and its impacts, fires in Canada have left an impact on the East Coast on and off for several weeks, leaving the Valley in a haze. The smoke has a number of impacts on human health, as well as the natural world.
Human health impacts
Kristin Hom, D.O., a pulmonologist and critical care physician for Sentara RMH Medical Center, said the big problem with air quality from wildfire smoke is the fine particulate matter.
“These really teeny tiny … particles that are in the air, especially when it comes from pollution or smoke, they get airborne, and then it’s easy for people to inhale them,” Hom said.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, fine particles, less than two and a half micrometers, can cause the most problems because they can get deep into the lungs. Once inhaled, they can cause irritation and inflammation in the lungs, trachea and even in the eyes, Hom explained, and can also exacerbate asthma, leading to wheezing and shortness of breath.
Bad air quality from smoke can impact everyone but is particularly harmful to more vulnerable people, like those with lung diseases, children, pregnant people and older adults. Hom said there are studies that link poor air quality not only with lung diseases but with heart problems as well.
Exposure to these particles can also lead to premature death in people with heart and lung disease, irregular heartbeat, decreased lung function and difficulty breathing, according to the EPA.
“Poor air quality is definitely a public health problem that will need to be more be paid more attention to going on in the future, especially with climate change,” Hom said.
Tobias Gerken, an environmental and atmospheric scientist and professor at James Madison University, said while wildfires aren’t caused by climate change, warmer, drier conditions are consistent with more wildfires.
“More fire is consistent with lower air quality, and air quality is really one of the things that has been only just recently come a little bit more into focus,” Gerken said. “Everything we can do to improve air quality is really something that will be hugely beneficial to human health.”
According to the World Health Organization, ambient (outdoor) pollution caused an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide in 2019.
When the air quality is poor, Hom said people should change the types of activities they do — staying inside, relying on air conditioners rather than keeping windows open and avoiding vacuuming to not pick up more dust and particulates.
Hom recommended people wear high-quality N-95 masks to provide more protection from the particulates that can be damaging.
“Curve your behavior based on what the air quality index is going to be that day. Carry rescue devices with you,” Hom said. “It impacts more people than what we think.”
Impacts on tourism
There really has not been an impact on tourism in the area, Helen Morton, director of sales and marketing for the Shenandoah National Park said.
When the first signs of the smoke from the forest fires arrived in the area, Morton said there were two or three cancellations from those coming to the park. This round of smoke there have been no cancellations.
“Visitation has not been impacted in a negative way,” said Morton. She noticed that people visiting are taking “precautions.” This includes wearing a mask outdoors and going indoors when the haze is bad.
Impacts on animals and environment
“This is kind of record setting … what’s going on in Canada and the wildfires is huge … [it is] orders of magnitude higher than they’ve ever documented,” said Jim Schaberl, Shenandoah National Park Chief of Natural and Cultural Resources.
There are few published studies about how to address the aftermath of forest fires, relating to smoke. Currently research focuses on the fires themselves and information about the aftereffects is speculation, according to Schaberl. Research about chronic pollution can be used to predict outcomes of the effects smoke has, including lung issues, eye tissue and mucous membrane concerns.
Mammals have the same kind of issues that humans have, said Schaberl. They can have some of the same respiratory and breathing issues that humans do. Not only does smoke impact the health of animals, it could influence their behavior, according to Schaberl.
Published research about animal behavior during wildfires and heat, report animals are not as active, change patterns of activity or they lay low in their environment, Schaberl said.
Those species that breathe through their skin could also be impacted due to the smoke from the wildfires. This could make them go underground, seek coverage or go dormant.
Smoke from wildfires may also have impacts on vegetation.
It is hard to say if vegetation is being impacted by the smoke, because the environment is currently having a lot of different stressors. This year there has been rainfall, drought periods and spongy moths, also known as gypsy moths, according to Schaberl. In May and June spongy moths, a non-native bug, came through the area and impacted the vegetation. It is starting to grow back now, but it is not possible to understand the full impacts of the smoke due to this, said Schaberl.
There are no intensive studies about the smoke from the wildfires. Studies about the parks do show that pollution harms trees, plants and the ozone, said Schaberl. This includes harm to plant tissue, leaves and trees.
The main concern, Schaberl noted, is the chronic population that has impacts on wildlife and vegetation.
“We can get inside and get away from it, but they’re stuck with it,” said Schaberl.
