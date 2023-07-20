RICHMOND — Whether it be growing along mountain trails or rural fence lines, this year's wildflower of the year will start showing off its massive mauve-pink blooms from the end of July and continue flowering well into fall.
The Virginia Native Plant Society has been selecting a wildflower of the year every year since 1989. The 2023 wildflower of the year — which was announced by the society in February — is Hollow Joe Pye Weed.
According to VNPS Botany Chair W. John Hayden, Joe Pye Weed is a native wildflower that has established a presence in every single county across the Commonwealth and is commonly found throughout the eastern and central U.S. too. Its purple stems can grow to be more than 10 feet tall and the weed's flowers are small and clustered into cylindric heads consisting of four to seven individual pink to purple flowers.
Pollinators of all kinds depend on the plant in both the wild and cultivated gardens as a late summer food source, according to VNPS.
Joe Pye Weed is a perennial — which means it comes back year after year — and is also easily propagated by seed, stem cuttings or by division. Seeds can be planted in fall or held until spring. Stem cuttings about 4-6 inches long will root readily if taken in spring or early summer and established clumps can be divided in fall after the shoots have withered. Joe Pye Weed is relatively deer and rabbit resistant, Hayden said.
Gardeners should not collect Hollow Joe Pye Weed in the wild and should be certain that all native plants purchased for home gardens have been nursery-propagated, VNPS said.
Legend has it, the plant got its common name from a Native American medicine man who brewed tea from the plant that cured an epidemic that swept through colonial Massachussetts. The scientific name Eutrochium fistulosum is derived from Greek words meaning “true wheel” — apparently in reference to the whorled leaves — and another that goes back to a Greek root referring to the hollow pith cavity of the plant. Eutrochium fistulosum was first named as a species in 1841 by Joseph Barratt who was a botanist based in Middletown, Connecticut.
One historically cited medicinal use of Joe Pye Weed were teas made to treat a variety of urinary, kidney and liver complaints, Hayden explained.
To celebrate Joe Pye Weed as wildflower of the year and raise funds for its programs, the VNPS is selling a collection of mugs, totes and shirts with artwork of the flower illustrated by Tamurlaine Melby — a teaching artist based in Richmond.
