A Winchester man has been charged with embezzling nearly $1 million from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.
According to a Friday news release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, 36-year-old Andrew Hahn, a Winchester resident, was arrested on Wednesday in the northern Shenandoah Valley city without incident by HPD’s Major Crimes Unit detectives and the Winchester Police Department. Hahn, who was employed as the IT manager for HRCSB, is accused of creating a shell company, submitting a requests for proposal and awarding the contract to himself through the company, according to HPD. In his job with HRCSB, Hahn had oversight and control of requests for proposals, according to police.
According to police, the alleged embezzling took place between 2019 and 2021.
Hahn is charged with felony money laundering and five counts of felony embezzlement, and is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
According to police, HRCSB cooperated with the investigation after employees alerted management to minor discrepancies, which triggered an internal investigation and an outside financial audit. Hahn, according to the release, was fired after the start of the investigation. On Oct. 12, 2021, HRCSB contacted the HPD.
Police say detectives recovered financial records and electronic devices with suspected digital evidence, and seized two vehicles, which were reportedly purchased using embezzled funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.