WINCHESTER — The owner of the Winchester Skating and Family Fun Center in Frederick County has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Edgar Lee Jackson, 67, of Winchester, was taken into custody Friday on two felony counts of possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence. He is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
According to a media release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, multiple allegations of taking indecent liberties with minors were made against Jackson by several former female employees of his business at 1629 Berryville Pike. The women, all juveniles at the time of the alleged offenses, are now adults and asked the Sheriff's Office to look into the situation.
After interviewing the alleged victims, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff's Office obtained and executed a search warrant on Jan. 10 at the skating rink east of Winchester, the release states. Jackson was not there at the time, but deputies reportedly seized evidence including electronic devices that contained photographs depicting child pornography. Two warrants were then issued for Jackson's arrest.
On Friday afternoon, the release states, Jackson was spotted by Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies behind the wheel of a Chrysler 300 passenger car on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) at its interchange with Interstate 81, north of Winchester. A traffic stop was executed and Jackson, who was reportedly transporting a 16-year-old boy at the time, was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol content above the .08 legal limit.
Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he was served with the felony child pornography warrants. A magistrate ordered him held without bond pending a hearing in Frederick County General District Court, but as of Sunday, no proceedings had been scheduled.
A preliminary investigation has indicated the alleged child pornography offenses only involved juvenile employees of Winchester Skating and Family Fun Center, the release states, and future charges against Jackson are pending.
The skating rink does not operate on Mondays but was open for business on Sunday. A person who answered the company's phone on Sunday said there are currently no plans to shut down.
Anyone with information pertaining to the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division at 540-504-6577.
