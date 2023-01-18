WINCHESTER — The city’s Main Street program is converting from a government-run operation to a nonprofit entity.
Alex Flanigan, Main Street program manager for Winchester, told the city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) on Tuesday morning the program, which is currently part of Winchester’s Economic Development Department, must evolve to meet the standards of accreditation set forth by the state-level Virginia Main Street program, which is part of the national Main Street America division of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
“We’re looking at about two years,” Flanigan said about how long she thinks it will take to convert Main Street into a nonprofit operation with its own staff and executive director.
Winchester, she said, first had its Main Street program accredited in 1985, which is the same year that Virginia Main Street began. Today, the city has the oldest continuously operating Main Street program in the commonwealth.
Nationwide, Main Street initiatives seek to inspire community involvement and economic vitality by bringing new life to downtowns. Flanigan said the program’s four primary functions are:
Design, which involves overseeing holiday decor, facilitating grants to improve building facades and encouraging public displays of art.
Organization, which requires recruiting volunteers, communicating with downtown stakeholders and engaging with diverse community groups.
Promotion, which includes running social media pages, supporting events and improving the public’s perception of downtown areas.
Economic vitality, which calls for creating public events, hosting educational sessions and acquiring grants and community resources.
Winchester’s Main Street program, Flanigan said, helped to facilitate more than $2 million in private improvements last year in Winchester’s primary and secondary downtown districts.
The city’s program, she said, focuses on organizing events, preserving historic structures and addressing any Old Town needs not being overseen by other community groups, a mission that will continue once Winchester’s Main Street program converts to a nonprofit.
The EDA voted unanimously Tuesday to expand its five-member Main Street Committee to include up to seven members to help with the program’s transition. The committee will be headed by Lauri Bridgeforth, who recently completed her second and final four-year term on the EDA.
Attending Tuesday morning’s breakfast meeting of the EDA at Bonnie Blue Southern Market and Bakery, 334 W. Boscawen St. in Winchester, were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Sandra Bloom, Cary Craig, James Imoh, Addie Lingle and Kyle Hopkins. Member Ryan Hall arrived late.
