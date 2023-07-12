Heat is the biggest concern for animals over the summer months, according Huck Nawaz, executive director of Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, so he offered some guidance on keeping pets safe over the summer.
There can be concerns for “animals that might be tethered or confined, like dogs” that are unable to find shade, said Nawaz.
It is essential for animals to be able to find shade from the sun, and Nawaz said that doghouses keep dogs warm in the winter, but in the summertime a “doghouse is often inadequate due to poor ventilation.”
Some breeds of dogs are more at risk than others for getting overheated, Nawaz stated. Husky and German shepherd breeds have double fur coats and are particularly vulnerable to overheating outdoors, he continued.
Another safety measure for pets is to ensure they have access to fresh water. According to Nawaz, the best measure to help animals when temperatures get really high is to keep them inside where temperatures are lower.
If a pet is used to being indoors and is temporarily outside in extreme heat, owners need to keep an eye on the animal because indoor animals are not used to being outside and the heat could impact them, said Nawaz.
"A dog laying in shade outdoors is very different than the dog that might be barking or running a fence line,” he continued.
Depending on the activity that the dog is doing, it may get overheated faster. Leaving a pet in the car can also pose a heat threat to them.
“It doesn't take very long at all, even on an 80-degree day," said Nawaz.
“The temperature inside a parked car can get over 100 degrees within 10 minutes, so it is fatal,” according to Nawaz.
Leaving them in the car with the air conditioner on poses safety concerns as well, he added. Nawaz suggested when running errands with pets to take them inside.
“Don't take the dog anywhere that it needs to be left in the car,” he said.
Heat can also increase the temperature to pavement and cause harm to pets’ paws.
"Asphalt gets much hotter than grass or dirt does, so when we’re taking the dogs out for a walk, be mindful," he said.
An 85- or 90-degree day when the sun's out means the asphalt and pavement can get to temperatures of over 120 degrees, according to Nawaz.
During the hottest parts of the day, he suggested limiting how many walks dogs are going out on or limiting how much interaction they're getting outdoors.
Nawaz noted some warning signs of when a pet is overheated.
A sign that a dog is in distress from the heat of the asphalt is “if you see him dancing around or turning around. It's probably because their paws are too hot and you need to get them off the asphalt,” Nawaz said.
Another warning sign is an increase in their breathing pattern. Dogs pant to cool down. If there is an excessive amount of panting and a lack of drool dripping off a dog's tongue, this can mean they are overheated, according to Nawaz. A normal healthy pink tongue will look moist, and the tongue will start to look drier and have white lines if a pet is dehydrated, said Nawaz. Lethargy, weakness, vomiting, light-headedness, increased pulse rate and dizziness are all signs that a dog is overheated, according to Nawaz.
“If they do overheat, we definitely want to bring them indoors,” said Nawaz. “Oftentimes they'll want to lay on harder surfaces instead of carpets, such as tile or wood because it's cooler and takes heat away from the body."
Nawaz recommended taking a wet washcloth and wiping them down, particularly on their armpits or chest, if the dog will tolerate it. Nawaz cautions not to use ice packs to cool a dog down.
Another way to help a pet cool down when overheated is to take a garden hose and spray the dog down with water to help cool them off, said Nawaz. It is essential to provide them with fresh water to help them rehydrate and cool down, he continued.
For those animals that resides outdoors, such as farm animals, the biggest thing really is for the animals to have access to shade, Nawaz said. This can be as simple as placing a large tarp up to get them out of the sun and in the shade, said Nawaz.
Ventilation is also important.
“We don't want the only access [to be a] three-sided shed for instance, because there won't be air circulation,” according to Nawaz.
There is also concern for outdoor cats.
“Community cats is such a big concern in the area," he said.
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has vouchers available for residents of Rockingham County where they can get the cats fixed for free or recover the cost so that more kittens aren't being born.
“If there are outdoor cats, that people are aware of, providing them water would be the most humane thing to do to help them cool off,” said Nawaz.
According to Nawaz and the city of Harrisonburg website, if there are concerns for animals, people can call animal control for a welfare check.
For immediate animal concerns in the city call 540-434-4436.
For animal control concerns in Rockingham County, including Bridgewater, Broadway, Dayton, Elkton, Grottoes and Timberville, call 540-564-3171 or 540-564-3800.
For animal control concerns on the campus of James Madison University call 540-568-6913.
