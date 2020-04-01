A Rockingham County judge granted bond Wednesday to a woman accused of helping her boyfriend flee a downtown murder scene.
Kara Blankenbaker, 25, of Rockingham County, is charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge Bruce Albertson granted bond. He ordered that she live with family in Madison and wear a GPS monitoring device.
She will continue to be held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona until the monitoring device can be set up.
Her release comes at a time where MRRJ is attempting to reduce the number of inmates to help combat an outbreak of the coronavirus should it hit the regional jail.
Last week, with the help of the Virginia Department of Health, MRRJ tested one inmate who had coronavirus symptoms. The test returned negative.
On Wednesday, Albertson also postponed Blankenbaker’s plea hearing that was set for May 4.
The postponement comes as the state’s court system is under a judicial emergency.
Last month, Donald Lemons, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, issued an order outlining how local general district and circuit courts should proceed with cases.
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he ordered that all nonessential, non-emergency cases be continued for at least 21 days. The order stated that judges should use discretion when deciding what to do with scheduled jury trials where the defendant is in jail.
Gov. Ralph Northam also issued a stay-at-home order until June 10.
It’s expected that the judicial emergency will continue until Northam lifts his stay-at-home order.
Albertson rescheduled Blankenbaker’s plea hearing for June 29.
Blankenbaker’s boyfriend, John Doljac, 43, has already pleaded guilty in the case.
John Doljac was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting that killed Kirkman “Kirk” Rountree, 26, of Harrisonburg, in June 2018.
As part of a plea deal, Doljac pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to felony second-degree murder and felony attempted second-degree murder. He faces up to 50 years in prison.
Sentencing is set for April 24 but will likely be postponed.
The investigation into Doljac and Blankenbaker began on June 29, 2018, when Harrisonburg police responded to the downtown area at 2:20 a.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, police found Rountree at the corner of West Market Street and Court Square suffering from a gunshot wound.
Christopher Jones, then 47, a friend of Rountree, also was injured in the shooting.
An altercation near the Water Street parking deck a block away preceded the shooting, according to police, but investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting or information about what led to the fight.
Rountree and Jones were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center by the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad. Rountree was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he died. Jones was treated and released from Sentara RMH.
Police believe Blankenbaker drove Doljac away from the crime scene in a white Nissan Xterra. Both were arrested later that night at their home in the Legion Hills subdivision near the Timberville town limits.
Police identified the vehicle and its occupants through surveillance footage taken at the scene.
There was no apparent relationship between the suspects and victims prior to the altercation, according to police.
Doljac is being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
