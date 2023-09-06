FREDERICK COUNTY — One person has died following an early morning fire Saturday at Sandy’s Trailer Park on Fairfax Pike in Frederick County, according to county officials.
The victim, a 54-year-old woman, passed away at 7 p.m. Saturday at Medstar Burn Center in Washington, D.C., where she had been flown for “significant burns and smoke inhalation” sustained in a blaze that firefighters responded to shortly after 1 a.m. in a double wide trailer occupied by six people, a county media release states. She was not identified in the release. Her body was taken to the District of Columbia Medical Examiner’s Office “for investigative purposes.”
Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control in the trailer, but it was “a total loss and the two trailers on each side sustained radiant heat damage,” the release states.
The occupants of the trailer were able to self-evacuate through windows before firefighters arrived. One person was taken to Winchester Medical Center to be evaluated for smoke inhalation and burns, while the women who later perished was taken to Medstar. The other occupants were treated and released at the scene.
This is the second fire at Sandy’s Trailer Park this summer. On July 21, a fire destroyed two trailers and damaged another in close proximity.
Both fires have been ruled accidental, according to the release, with the cause being overloaded electrical systems in the trailers.
A resident of the trailer where the July 21 fire originated previously told The Winchester Star that the blaze started around an air conditioner plugged into an outlet.
The double wide trailer where the fire occurred on Saturday had no working smoke detectors, the release states.
Fire officials will be conducting a neighborhood canvas at 6 p.m. Wednesday to make certain that residents in the trailer park have at least one working smoke detector.
Units from Stephens City, Middletown, Millwood Station, Round Hill Community, Greenwood, Clear Brook, Clarke County, Winchester and Warren County responded to Saturday’s fire. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a joint investigation of the incident.
