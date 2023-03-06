A woman narrowly escaped with her life early Sunday morning after a fire broke out in her home that didn't have a smoke alarm, Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Tobia said.
Following the event, HFD reminded the public about the importance of functioning smoke alarms.
HFD officers were called to the 100 block of East Weaver Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported structure fire with flames coming from the side of the home.
The home did not have a functioning smoke alarm — the occupant's pets alerted her of the fire. By the time she woke up, fire had trapped her from escaping through the house, so she escaped through a second-story window.
“There is no doubt that this member of our community is extremely lucky to be alive,” Tobia said in a press release. “Fire can be deadly, and this incident highlights the immense importance of functioning smoke alarms. We ask everyone in our community to please check their own smoke alarms and their neighbors, especially those who may be infirmed, mobility limited or elderly, who are the most at-risk when fires occur."
In a press release, HFD gave some tips to the community regarding fire safety.
•Install smoke alarms in every bedroom. They should also be outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Install alarms in the basement. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.
•It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.
•Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.
•Current alarms on the market employ different types of technology including multi-sensing, which could include smoke and carbon monoxide combined.
•Today’s smoke alarms will be more technologically advanced to respond to a multitude of fire conditions, yet mitigate false alarms.
•A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.
•People who are hard of hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.
•Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
HFD will provide a free smoke alarm to any city resident. Residents can call fire department headquarters or any fire station to acquire one. Fire stations are staffed 24 hours a day.
The occupant from Sunday's fire suffered smoke inhalation and was treated and released from a local hospital. All of the pets in the home, which include two cats and two dogs, survived.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental with damage estimates set at $65,000 for structure and contents. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. No firefighters were injured.
Rockingham County Fire Rescue, the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and the Harrisonburg Police Department assisted HFD Sunday.
