The three Winchester-area women accused of trying to rob a Strasburg hotel in February pleaded guilty Monday to lesser charges.
Crystal Lyn Fauver, Tiffany Scott Leslie and Arthrea Phillips appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court for separate preliminary hearings, each charged with felony attempted robbery by force and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Instead, each defendant pleaded guilty to entering a building with the intent to cause damage and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. Judge Amy B. Tisinger accepted their pleas and sentenced each defendant to 180 days in jail with 90 days suspended, leaving them with 90 days to serve. Tisinger ordered each defendant to complete 12 months of unsupervised probation upon release from jail.
Attorneys Dragana McCleary represented Fauver; Aaron Burgin represented Leslie; and Charles Ramsey represented Phillips.
Police arrested Fauver, 32, of the 200 block of Fairway Circle, Cross Junction; Phillips, 34, of 100 block of Hampton Court, Winchester; and Leslie, 33, of 1000 block of Hood Circle in Frederick County on Feb. 7 and charged each with the two felonies. Police took the women to the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail where a magistrate ordered each of the defendants held without bond. Leslie, posted bond and was released on Feb. 24. Fauver and Phillips remained in custody at the jail since their booking.
Strasburg police Officer T. Foster responded to Ramada Inn, 21 Signal Knob Drive, on Feb. 7 for a report of a robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed with Fauver’s arrest warrant.The caller reported that three people tried to rob the hotel by trying to force their way through an office door, the complaint states. Police issued an alert for the possible suspects and a vehicle. Winchester police located the suspects seen on hotel surveillance camera footage, the complaint states.
Foster stated that three suspects arrived together at the hotel in the same vehicle. Fauver and an accomplice went to the door but could not enter the office so they returned to the vehicle, according to the complaint. A third person came out of the vehicle and went to the hotel office posing as an Amazon delivery driver, the complaint states. She also tried to gain access into the office, Foster reported.
Fauver told the magistrate at her booking she was “just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to a checklist used to determine bail. The law enforcement officer testified to the magistrate that the suspects all wore ski masks during the incident. Fauver said she wore a mask to protect her from the wind.
