BASYE — The mountain bike park at Bryce Resort was "taken over" by 120 women riders of all ages and abilities during the weekend of Aug. 4 - 6 for its inaugural festival celebrating women on wheels.
The event was sponsored by both Bryce Resort and Take Aim Cycling. It was organized by a trio made up of Take Aim owner Harlan Price, Phoebe Price and Lynn Childers.
Price has been operating his mountain biking instruction, guiding and shuttling business based out of Harrisonburg for the last 12 years. He noticed that there was a need for an exclusively-for-women cycling festival and it just so happened that he had the resources to do it, he said.
"Our initial goal was to give all the really great, local coaches the opportunity to be highlighted," Price explained, "in addition to promoting women-ran businesses within the cycling industry."
Legends of the industry and cycling skills coaches featured during the event included Diana Allen, Hillary Marques, Sue Haywood, Kelly Hazlegrove, Erin Wells, Marley Casey-Smith, Shanna Powell, and Cynthia Frazier.
One thing Price noted that made this festival different from other women's cycling clinics is that it didn't involve a strict schedule.
Participants socialized and connected with other like-minded riders during a variety of skills clinics, downhill races, and a shuttle ride to a backcountry experience in the nearby George Washington National Forest.
Due to its roaring success, Price and other event organizers are already making plans for another Women+ Takeover weekend in the future.
"It was a great way to encourage women and have a safe space for them to try something new that's usually intimidating," Price said.
