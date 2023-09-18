Standing in Oasis Fine Art & Craft on Saturday was a full-circle moment for Joyce Sampson-Franklin.
The founder of Just One Women’s Circle, “a community of women who uplift, support, and empower one another,” was getting ready to start a mask workshop in partnership with Oasis in preparation for the group’s Oct. 7 masquerade ball at the Madison Hotel.
In the art gallery, Joyce-Franklin stood next to paintings of Harrisonburg from her late father, Ralph Sampson Sr., before the event started, reflecting on the community’s support.
In addition to the masquerade ball serving as a fundraiser for scholarships for young women in the area, the funds from sales of her father’s paintings will also go toward the women’s empowerment group.
“It gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling inside to know that his paintings are now here, Oasis is partnering with us. Businesses in Harrisonburg are supporting us,” Sampson-Franklin said. “The whole city has kind of embraced us.”
Just One Women’s Circle got its start three years ago, Sampson-Franklin said, after seeing the women support each other during President Joe Biden’s inauguration when Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris shared a moment of encouragement.
“Michelle Obama pointed at Kamala Harris because they couldn't really connect because was COVID,” Sampson-Franklin said. “Kamala Harris put her hand on her heart, and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s unspoken support from one woman to another,’ and it kind of got the ball rolling.”
Now, after three years, the group focuses on giving back through scholarships and uplifting any and all women when they need it.
On Saturday, Franklin-Simpson, her sister Valerie Sampson and Tonya Salley-Goodwin, who also work with Just One, partnered with Oasis to prepare for the group’s annual masquerade ball, giving people a space to relax and create masks for themselves.
Barbara Camph, the secretary to the board for Oasis, said she first met Franklin-Sampson at a march for International Women’s Day, and they hit it off because they both had colorful hair. From there, they partnered for a silent auction one year and decided to partner again to make masks.
Amy Gawtry, a friend of Sampson-Franklin’s from Charlottesville, didn’t have a set plan for her mask, but said she wanted to participate to be a part of the work Just One was doing.
“I want to help young girls that aren't as lucky as I am,” Gawtry said. “I also love artistic endeavors.”
For the masquerade ball, Gawtry was looking forward to meeting new people and supporting the community.
“It's important to support your community and just help people that aren't as blessed as you are,” Gawtry said. “And for us, we're because we're from Charlottesville. It's nice to come into a different city and learn about that as well.”
Sampson-Franklin said Just One partners with the Harrisonburg Community Foundation to provide a scholarship for young women in Harrisonburg High School. ultimately, Sampson-Franklin said, the goal of the Just One is to support women in whatever ways they need.
“If someone's going through something, a woman's having a bad day,” Sampson-Franklin said. “You can always come to Just One and say ‘Hey I need an uplift from a woman.’”
