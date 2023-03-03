STAUNTON – The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library will host a program on predicting presidential disability with modern medical techniques Monday, March 20, at 7:00 pm. The program will be held in person at the Library and Research Center located at 235 East Beverley St. Staunton. It will also be offered virtually on Zoom. Dr. Michael Dickens will be the featured speaker. Dickens is an acknowledged expert on the topic of presidents and health. In particular, he will address issues such as:
- What circumstances regarding health would need to be present to invoke the 25th Amendment?
- What would be the differences between identifying a physical and mental impairment in triggering the 25th Amendment?
- What level of certainty would be required to disqualify a candidate or remove an office holder?
- Are the benefits of injecting more health considerations into the public space counterbalanced by a potential dampening effect on candidates with disabilities or medical conditions?
Dickens graduated with honors from Princeton University and received his M.D. degree from Columbia University. In addition to practicing medicine for forty years, He has served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library. At the request of the Office of the Historian of the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine & Surgery, Dickens published two articles on Presidential disability and the role of Wilson’s physician in managing and hiding Wilson’s medical problems from public view. He was the first physician to access the previously private letters of Dr. Cary Grayson, President Wilson's White House physician, and Grayson’s private medical records of Wilson.The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and the times in which he lived. In addition to welcoming museum visitors worldwide, the Presidential Library produces online and in-person educational programming for people of all ages. The museum is located at 20 North Coalter Street, Staunton. For additional information, please contact Karen Dodson, special assistant for development initiatives, at 540-885-0897 ext. 113 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.
