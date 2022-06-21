Those who enjoy late-night shopping at the Walmart in Woodstock might already know the voice of Keli Kirby, who gives the closing announcements.
But unlike at other store locations, Kirby doesn’t just say them — she sings them.
“I want to spread joy and sunshine to as many people as I can,” she said.
Inspired one night when Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” came into her head, Kirby quickly changed some lyrics to fit her last call announcement and took to the PA system with background music that she played from her phone.
“These carts are made for pushin’,” she sang. “And that’s just what you should do. One of these days this Walmart’s gonna shut on down on you.”
The Edinburg resident didn’t have a TikTok account at the time, but after her colleague posted a video of Kirby singing the closing announcements, she recalled, “It got 500,000 views in 24 hours.”
Kirby, 47, decided to start her own TikTok account, and the video she posted of herself singing the closing to the tune of John Mellencamp’s “Jack and Diane” brought in 1 million views in 12 hours, Kirby recalled.
That’s when she knew she had something.
That video, a “little ditty about closing time,” now has 11.2 million views, and her TikTok account now has 189,000 followers and 1.9 million likes.
“It’s insane,” she said.
Overall, she’s had great feedback, too.
“For all the thousands and thousands of comments, there have literally only been a handful of negative,” she said.
But she quickly shuts out the haters.
“I choose to surround myself with positivity,” she said.
Though she appreciates that viewers find the videos funny, Kirby doesn’t think her talent for wordplay is anything special.
“It’s something that I’ve been able to do my whole life,” she said.
“A song will just come to me.”
She usually spends five or 10 minutes coming up with words that involve customers bringing their purchases to the checkout lines, and then she’s good to go for what she’s been calling the Nightly Voice of Reason.
“This is just normal to me,” she said. “This is just something I figured everyone was able to do.”
There also seems to be an endless number of songs to choose from, she said.
“‘Jack and Diane,’ of course, is one of my favorites,” she said. “I love doing ‘Proud Mary.’ I enjoy all of them.”
Some are more challenging than others to work with her lyrics, but she said she sometimes has help, recently recruiting her 21-year-old daughter, Brianna, to help her with the rap portion from “About Damn Time,” by Lizzo.
“In a minute / it’s a / crucial time for / men and women / to bring those carts on up. / There I said it, / I don’t regret it, / hurry if you want to bring ’em / that’d be fabulous.”
Kirby recently returned from a Walmart’s shareholders meeting in Arkansas where she said they treated her like a celebrity after hearing about her unique take on the closing announcements.
“It was the most amazing experience of my life,” she said.
“I got to meet all kinds of associates from all over the country,” she recalled. “I saw a bunch of performances.”
Christina Aguilera performed along with the Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste and Rachel Platten.
James Corden hosted the associate meeting, and “he was hilarious,” Kirby said.
While there, she also saw her first-ever baseball game.
Though she’s worked for Walmart for five years, she said being invited to the shareholders meeting, which she called more of “a giant carnival,” was unusual.
Kirby, who also has a 26-year-old son, Tristan, said the experience has given her a lot of hope for the future.
Homeless since the end of December when the house she was living in was sold, she said she’s been living with a friend and trying to think what to do next.
“I have faith that when the time comes, the time will come and I will find a place,” she said.
For now, though, she’s having fun.
“This has really helped my spirit get uplifted,” she said.
“In the same breath, I try to reciprocate it,” she said. Taking the time to send “good vibes” to others, she hopes to be “an inspiration” to others in their hardship.
“You have to keep on pushing, keep on believing in yourself,” she said.
Her TikTok success sort of fell in her lap, she admitted, but it’s not too far off from her dream career of being a cruise ship lounge singer on seniors tours.
With a passion for music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, she said she wants to “keep bringing happiness to people,” particularly those who also love that type of music.
“I’m so excited that people want to hear my story,” she said. “I want people to feel good and enjoy life. The more positivity we spread, the less negativity we spread.”
View Kirby’s videos at tiktok.com/@kelikirby9600/video/ 7083283642524503339?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.