The death of a 40-year-old Frederick County man at a local concrete manufacturing facility is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Jason William McBride was working at Shockey Precast through work release at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, where he was an inmate, when he was struck by a slab of concrete on June 1, according to NRADC Investigator Kim Benson. He died at the scene from his injuries, Benson said.
Shockey Precast, located on Stine Line in Frederick County, is a division of Greenville, South Carolina-based Metromont Corporation. On June 14, OSHA opened an investigation into an accident at Dycos Staffing Inc. on Stine Lane, a temporary hiring services agency affiliated with Shockey Precast, OSHA’s website shows.
OSHA told The Winchester Star it does not release information about a case when an investigation is open. The newspaper has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the agency.
Few details are available about the nature of the accident, but Benson said “medics stopped resuscitation efforts at 7:10 a.m. due to no signs of life. We got the call that there was an accident that happened. A representative of Metromont informed our work release specialist that there had been an accident involving work release inmate Jason McBride.”
Jail officials are still waiting on an official cause of death from the state medical examiner’s office, Benson said.
McBride was incarcerated at the jail on two misdemeanor charges at the time of his death, online records show, and he was participating in work release.
In a response to initial questions from the newspaper, Metromont Vice President of Corporate Services Jason Woodard wrote in an email: “Thank you for reaching out regarding an incident that occurred at our plant. The incident you referred to in your email to is currently under investigation by OSHA. Neither Shockey Precast nor its parent company Metromont LLC will make any public statement on this incident while it is under investigation.”
Metromont, a manufacturer of precast concrete materials, announced in 2018 that it was buying Shockey Precast. Some previous projects Shockey Precast contributed to include M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where the Baltimore Ravens play, a parking garage for the Washington Nationals baseball team in Washington, D.C., student housing at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, as well as the George Washington parking garage in Old Town Winchester.
The Winchester Star first learned of the accident at Shockey Precast via an email from an anonymous source who identified themselves as an employee of the company.
“People should know what happened here and I don’t know why the news doesn’t report on this. A man died here at the Shockey Precast plant in Winchester. They don’t tell us anything. Nobody announced anything they just start bringing in chaplains to talk to us. It’s been like 5 or 6 weeks... He was a person and they don’t say anything,” the email stated.
The email continued: “It’s not safe here” about conditions at Shockey Precast. “I hope I don’t get crushed because nobody would care about that either.”
In response, Metromont issued the following statement and asked that it be included in its entirety:
“The loss of a human life is tragic no matter the individual’s circumstances or background. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the McBride family and all his loved ones impacted by his passing.
“Metromont and Shockey Precast invest considerable time and effort to educate our associates on workplace safety and to train them to work safely. Any time we experience a serious safety incident such as the one that occurred in Winchester, we initiate a formal process which highly scrutinizes our training and our work practices involved in that incident. Not only did we do this in Winchester, but we immediately began an examination of similar processes companywide. We have continued to monitor the safety of these processes and work practices to assure that we are providing the safest environment possible for our associates.
“We have a saying in our company called “SQSC” which stands for Safety, Quality, Schedule and Cost. These represent the four pillars upon which our business operates and the order of importance by which we make decisions about how we work. Safety always comes first and is not to be compromised in the interest of promoting any of the other three pillars.
“If any of our associates believe safety is being compromised in general, or in their specific work area for any reason, we encourage them to please seek out a member of our local management team or our local Safety Manager to discuss their concerns. When an associate is uncomfortable speaking to someone personally, Metromont and Shockey have toll free hotline information posted at various locations around our plants that will allow anyone to report their concerns anonymously.
“Contacts to our hotline are reported directly to our Vice President of Human Resources for further investigation and response. All associates are made aware of this ability to report their concerns anonymously when they are hired by the Company.”
McBride was described by family members as individualistic, loyal to those he loved and someone who could build just about anything. He enjoyed music — especially rock and roll, concerts, drawing, woodworking, model cars and having a good time with his friends and loved ones, according to his obituary.
“As a person, he was an independent thinker, always loving his music, being himself. He taught me to be myself and to be authentic. He was creative in coming up with solutions to things,” said one of McBride’s children, Tylor McBride. “He definitely was a hard worker. He was a great carpenter and roofer.”
Another son described McBride as a talented artist.
“My dad was a very, very good man,” said Logan McBride.
