WINCHESTER — Grieving a loved one’s death is never easy. But when the loved one’s death was tied to substance use, the grief becomes much more complex because sadness is compounded by anger, guilt, blame and a never-ending series of “What if?” questions.
Blue Ridge Hospice, in partnership with Edgehill Recovery Retreat Center, will offer a free workshop this week, “Surviving the Grief of a Substance-Related Death,” for people who need help processing the losses of those to drugs and alcohol.
“We’ve seen gradually, since the beginning of COVID [in 2020], an increase in individual referrals for grief [counseling] following a substance-related death,” said Courtney McCalley, a grief counselor for the nonprofit Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St., Winchester. “There’s a tremendous need for support in this community for people grieving the death of a loved one to overdose or other illnesses and accidents due to substance use.”
McCalley said on Friday that she decided to combine forces with Edgehill, a residential treatment center for people with chemical dependencies that is located at 315 E. Cork St., Winchester. Edgehill has been a longtime partner with Blue Ridge, working with the hospice organization to offer grief counseling to its clients who have suffered profound, personal losses.
“We deal with a multitude of different scenarios, a lot recently because of fentanyl,” said Edgehill Executive Assistant Leigh Ann Sabbagh, referring to a highly lethal opioid that has become increasingly abused over the past decade in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“When an active addict comes in with fentanyl or meth [addiction], whatever the case may be, some are grieving the loss of their using friends and they don’t know how to deal with that because of the guilt,” said Debbie Millette, director of Edgehill Recovery Retreat Center. “’What could I have done different?’ ‘Had I not been high, maybe I could have helped them.’ Even a drug addict has a conscience when they lose somebody.”
If a patient doesn’t learn how to process grief in a healthy manner, Millette said the overwhelming emotions can sometimes be a trigger for him or her to start using again.
In addition to patients who have lost friends or family to the disease of addiction, Sabbagh said Edgehill also hears from parents of former patients who have relapsed and died.
“We listen to them and offer whatever support we can, but I get lost as far as what to say,” Sabbagh said.
Millette said attending the free “Surviving the Grief of a Substance-Related Death” workshop could be a lifesaver for someone who can’t move past the crippling guilt of losing a loved one to addiction.
“You have opportunities out there that you can seize and move on,” she said. “Normally you want to put grief in a closet and shut the door, but those bones in there still jingle and jangle around until you open up that closet and work on what’s in there.”
“Surviving the Grief of a Substance-Related Death” will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday — which is International Overdose Awareness Day — on the second floor of Blue Ridge Hospice headquarters at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester. The workshop is open to people of all ages because, during the session for adults in Training Room 1, a concurrent grief-coping session for children will be held in the adjacent Training Room 2. The children’s session will involve movement, crafting and music to keep young attendees engaged.
“All Blue Ridge Hospice programs are offered at no cost,” McCalley said.
This is the first time Blue Ridge Hospice and Edgehill have partnered for a workshop on coping with drug- and alcohol-related deaths, but it may not be the last. McCalley, Sabbagh and Millette all said they would be willing to do it again if this week’s workshop is well attended and the community need persists.
To sign up for Thursday’s free workshop, visit brhospice.org/register, call 540-313-9214 or email griefsupport@blueridgehospice.org. Registering in advance is preferred, but McCalley said anyone who shows up will not be turned away.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
