BERRYVILLE — A new exhibit at the Barns of Rose Hill is designed to make visitors contemplate the beauty of wood.
Organized by Elaine Dennison, the “World of Wood Exhibit” runs through Feb. 25. The exhibit will “celebrate the innate beauty of the world’s oldest building material by showcasing local woodworkers and their craft,” said Martha Reynolds, the museum’s marketing and outreach coordinator.
The late American architect Frank Lloyd Wright once remarked, “Wood is universally beautiful to man. It is the most humanly intimate of all materials.”
Furniture, carvings and other unique wooden creations will be on display as part of the exhibit. Some will be for sale.
The Barns of Rose Hill is a nonprofit cultural and performing arts center located beside the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
The exhibit, like others at the Barns, will be open during regular operating hours from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
A closing reception for the exhibit will be held from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25. Craftsman Joe Stebbing will speak about his art made with a chainsaw.
