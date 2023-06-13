An annual World Refugee Day celebration is slated for Saturday at the Turner Pavilion.
The World Refugee Day Celebration takes place Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion, 228 S. Liberty St. The event is free to attend and in past years has included testimonies from local people with refugee backgrounds, a celebration honoring local high school graduates and meet-and-greets with elected officials.
The event showcases the contributions of people with refugee backgrounds to the local community, by highlighting their backgrounds, accomplishments and needs, a press release said.
“We place utmost value on the expertise and lived experience of the newcomers we serve,” said Rodrigue Makelele, CWS Virginia Refugee Organizer, in the press release. “This event is about centering their voices, their contributions and their needs.”
Last year’s event also included a program of speakers and a celebration that honored each local high school graduate with a refugee background individually.
The celebration is put on by CWS Virginia, part of welcoming agency Church World Service, with offices in Harrisonburg and Winchester.
“The amplification of the perspectives and experiences of refugees and immigrants is crucial to creative, positive transformation in our community,” Makelele said, in the press release.
Last year’s celebration highlighted foods from cultures around the world. People who went to the celebration could get henna tattoos or purchase snacks — like all-fruit smoothies — from local businesses owned by people with refugee backgrounds.
Local clubs for different cultures set up tables at last year’s events with significant items, pieces of clothing and musical instruments of their cultures. Visitors to the open house-style multicultural event could swing by a few tables and chat with members of different ethnic communities within Harrisonburg.
The event will take place during Best.Weekend.Ever., the summer festival put on by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, which takes place at various locations in the downtown area from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday. More information about Best.Weekend.Ever. Is on HDR’s website.
