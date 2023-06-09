When world-renowned musician and educator Menahem Pressler passed away on May 6 this year, the music world lost a master pianist, but his musical philosophy lives on through the work of those he taught and inspired over a nearly 80-year career.
Pressler was born in Magdeburg, Germany, in 1923 to Jewish parents whose family business was destroyed during the Kristallnacht of 1938. After the family fled Nazi Germany, via Italy, to Palestine, Menahem found solace and a will to live through music, according to the New York Times Obituary of the master musician.
In 1946 Pressler began his career as a pianist by taking first prize at the Debussy International Piano Competition in San Francisco and went on to found the world-famous Beaux Arts Trio.
Pressler shared his lifetime of experience and unique musical abilities with students for many decades through programs at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, along with masterclasses and guest teaching at universities around the world.
It was at Indiana University where he passed on his skills to a current JMU professor of music, ensuring both his passion and pedagogy would reach a new generation of pianists.
Dr. Lori Piitz, D.M., a highly accomplished musician with international credits including the Schleswig-Holstein and Villa Musica Festivals in Germany and at the Mozart Bicentennial Series in Avery Fisher Hall, New York, is a professor of piano at James Madison University and studied with Pressler in Indiana for both a master's and doctoral program.
Piitz learning from Pressler in Indiana was a significant opportunity, she explained. Since she was a young musician, she had been inspired by his work.
“I discovered him when I was 14 years old on television, by accident,” said Piitz. “I came across the Beaux-arts trio playing a concert, and I actually watched it through to the end full of wonderment and excitement at the kind of music making I was watching.”
Dedicating her own life to the study and performance of music, Piitz was a student at the University of Ottawa when she was yet again inspired by Pressler from a distance.
“I was an undergraduate at the University of Ottawa when he did a series of talks on the radio about the Mozart piano concertos. No one can talk about music like Menahem Pressler, he just brings it alive when he talks about it,” Piitz said.
A unique opportunity arose through a chance of timing while she was still a student at Ottawa. Piitz went to take a summer course at what is now the BANNF Center for Arts and Creativity, in Alberta, Canada, where Pressler often taught a two-week chamber music course.
“This wonderful professor called Evelyn Greenberg contacted the people in charge of the BANFF program. Pressler used to go every year and teach. And we were going to overlap, so they organized an audition for me to play for him at BMPH,” said Piitz.
Piitz affectionately remembers playing for Pressler in that audition.
“I said something about a part I played being tricky, and I still remember him saying ‘Well, when you come to Indiana, we’ll talk about that part,’” Piitz said.
Achieving the goal of learning under a musician as skilled and renowned as Pressler was no small moment for Pittz, gaining both a master's and doctoral degree under his tutelage.
“He was very intense and demanding. You went in there and were ready for your lesson. That in itself is excellent training,” said Piitz.
An attitude she now brings to students of her own at JMU.
When asked what of Pressler’s practice and teaching was now benefiting JMU students directly, Piitz explained how profoundly her own relationship with music was changed by his work and his method of deeply engaging with the score to understand the intentions of the composer.
“Thinking it through your musical mind” is key to understanding a score according to Piitz. “To learn to understand what the composer has written and its significance, and how [students] can really use that to bring across a piece of music really effectively,” is something she took from him.
“You listen to recordings of people playing the same piece. This is the thing about music. Ten people playing the same piece can sound very different, and you respond differently,” said Piitz. “I remember I played a Shostakovich quintet for piano and string quartet. I played the opening, and he looked and me and said, ‘no, no, no.' And I said, 'Well that's the way Shostakovich plays it on the recording.' He said, 'huh, that doesn't even matter.' I learned a lot from that little comment. You have to find your own way.”
The result of this deep and creative approach to each note of a score can, according to Piitz, be heard in Presser’s performances.
“When Pressler played, there's a sound to every note, a sound that is expressive and subtle, yet huge,” she said. “People talk about his heart and soul, his dedication to finding the personality of the composer of anything he played.”
Next semester at JMU, Piitz will teach an undergraduate class called "Collaborative Piano Ensemble," which focuses on teaching pianists the essential skills of playing with others, one of those skills is another impressed upon her by Pressler.
“The greatest skill for pianists is listening. You can always tell a pianist that is listening. He listened intently,” she said.
The art of listening and being integrated into the larger flow of the music allows a pianist to respond to other musicians, a conductor and, in the case of next semesters students, even dancers, as Piitz will partner her piano students with dance students from another JMU performing arts program.
“I want them to experience all these different aspects of being a pianist,” she said.
Looking back over the trajectory of her own career and the various influences and teachers, Piitz, who also learned with Jean-Paul Sevilla in Ottawa said, “I look back and think about how fortunate and grateful I am that I had each one when I did, and I really think [Pressler] set me up to be a professional, to be demanding of myself, to intently study the music and be creative."
Piitz not only fondly remembers both the tutelage and friendship with this giant of the musical world, but she also honors his legacy by passing along to a new generation the wisdom of his experience and discoveries over a lifetime. Even today, Piitz is still in awe of his life’s work.
Considering what would resonate the longest in her memories of Menahem Pressler, Piitz said, “the depth of his musicianship, every note touched you somehow — he was living it as he was playing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.