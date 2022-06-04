Monday marks the 78th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy — the World War II Allied operation that turned the tide of the war in its favor.
In honor of the anniversary, Bridgewater’s Dynamic Aviation, along with the D-Day Squadron, a society of Douglas DC-3 owners and their planes, will conduct a flyover of towns around the Valley on Monday from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Dynamic does flyovers often, but it’s rare that we get to see four beautiful DC-3s, which are C47s, the military version,” said Shane Combs, director of partner relations and marketing at Dynamic Aviation. “It’s an honor to have them here and even more of an honor to be able to share them with the public.”
These historic planes, built from the 1930s through WWII, were known as C47s in the military. They were the “backbone” of the war, carrying troops, paratroopers, hauling cargo and towing gliders, said Rod Moyer, manager of flight safety at Dynamic Aviation. On D-Day, it was the plane that flew paratroopers across the English Channel to Normandy, Moyer said.
“[It] just was one of the premiere workhorses of World War II,” Moyer said.
Dynamic Aviation owns one of its own DC-3 planes, named “Miss Virginia.”
“Miss Virginia,” which was built toward the end of WWII and was used for military service within the U.S., according to Moyer, will take part in Monday’s flyover. It joins Spirit of Benovia, Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber and 18121 DC-3 planes, which have varying ties to WWII.
This isn’t the first time these planes have taken to the skies together.
In 2019, they flew 3,000-plus miles across the Atlantic as part of the 15-plane D-Day Squadron’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. One massive ceremony was attended by DC-3 planes from the U.S. and Europe, veteran paratroopers and President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.
It was such a big deal, filmmaker Adrienne Hall created a documentary about the flight, called “Into Flight Once More.” The documentary, narrated by Gary Sinise, screened last weekend at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. The three planes, which all come from the West Coast, are en route to another screening at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Stephen F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly.
Combs said the planes simply needed “a place to park,” in the meantime.
The flyover came about at the last minute when staff at Dynamic Aviation realized three DC-3s would be flying into Bridgewater on the anniversary of D-Day. It was agreed that before they landed, Miss Virginia would join two of the visiting planes in the sky to trace a path around local population centers.
The 40-minute flyover is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. over Staunton. Moyer said he and co-pilot Ethan Pierce will take off before 11:30 a.m. from Bridgewater and meet two of the planes in the air to begin the tribute flight.
The planes will fly east in a “staggered off wing” formation over Interstate 64 – reaching Fishersville at approximately 11:35 a.m. — before heading north to Elkton with a flight path above U.S. 340 and Skyline Drive.
The planes are scheduled to reach Elkton at 11:50 a.m., before heading west to Harrisonburg — traveling over U.S. 33.
From Harrisonburg, the flyover will trace Va. 42, where it is scheduled to be above Dayton at 12:05 p.m. and where it will end in Bridgewater at 12:10 p.m.
“We will probably do a couple of passes over Bridgewater Airport,” Moyer said.
Combs said the weather Monday is supposed to be sunny and clear with moderately cool temperatures.
“It’s supposed to be clear visibility and excellent, excellent weather for us,” Combs said. “Great day for seeing beautiful airplanes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.