MOUNT CRAWFORD — How many people can say that halfway into the calendar, they've met their new years' resolutions? Brooke Robinson can.
At 22 years old, Robinson is a Grottoes native that has already taken more than just a few steps into making her dream of owning a coffee shop a reality by launching her own business — Fullfilled Coffee Company — in early June, and she is a one-woman rodeo handling tasks from driving to marketing to making drinks and everything in between.
Before Robinson started working at Starbucks, she couldn't have cared less about coffee, but throughout her three years of employment, she developed a deep interest in the brew. Most of her barista skills, however, came from hours of researching anything and everything there is to know about coffee — from how it's grown to how it's consumed.
"[Coffee has become so popular] because of the way you can make so many different things out of the same product," Robinson shared. "There's something for everyone."
While studying nursing at Blue Ridge Community College, Robinson became an EMT for Rockingham Memorial Hospital where she learned valuable interpersonal communications skills, she said.
Each of these experiences — and a whole lot of passion, she said — gave Robinson the drive she needed to purchase a small municipal bus off of a Facebook marketplace find in Richmond. That was in March. She and her grandfather spent just over two months completely renovating the interior and equipping it with custom gray cabinets, counters, sinks and fridge space at his home in Roanoke.
Her first-ever gig was for an event at the hospital earlier this summer.
"I was very nervous because I knew everyone that would be there," Robinson recalled, "but it went great. Now that those first day jitters are over, I feel very calm and comfortable in this space."
Fullfilled exclusively uses beans from Broad Porch Coffee Company — who according to Robinson, has proven to be a vital local partner — and can whip up a myriad of drinks from iced lattes to hot chocolate. Each season will feature a new menu for specialty sips and when customers take a business card and start earning punches, every 10th cup is free.
"I think that it's very important to follow your dreams," Robinson said, "regardless of how old you are. I know that people say it all the time, but it's because it's true."
While things are still getting off the ground and she knows building up a tasteful following takes time, Robinson has already secured a weekly set-up at the Green Valley Book Fair and will be serving at several upcoming events including the Flower Fair at Harmony Harvest Farm and the Augusta County Fair.
As any other entrepreneur would, Robinson already has visions for the future — visions that include turning barista and business owner into her full-time job titles in addition to starting her own bean roastery, too.
The best way to stay in touch with Fullfilled is by following its social channels and visiting it online at fullfilledcoffeeco.wixsite.com/fullfilled-coffee-co.
