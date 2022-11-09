In the Harbick household, Tuesday was marked as a special day on the calendar — not as Election Day, but as the day “Brody Gets to Vote.”
Growing up the youngest of three boys, Brody Harbick would tag along while his family members got to vote, according to his mom, Shiree Harbick. Though Brody said it’s important to him to vote on his own, Shiree also said that the family tried to foster the importance of voting.
“It felt good,” Brody Harbick said. “To get my point across and do my civic duty.”
The 18-year-old senior at Spotswood High School joined voters Tuesday at a polling place in Massanetta Springs to cast his first ballot in the general election. Voters of all ages turned out to polling places in precincts around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and many took advantage of same-day voter registration.
Same-day voter registration went into effect in Virginia on Oct. 1 under legislation that passed in 2020. While Brody Harbick registered to vote when he got his identification card from the Department of Motor Vehicles, many young voters across the city and county registered to vote for the election at their polling place.
At least two people voted with same-day registration in Elkton, another two in Lacey Spring and 10 in Timberville, according to election officials at those sites.
At 11:30 a.m., in James Madison University’s precinct — established in 2016 — 39 people had voted and 14 had cast provisional ballots after registering on-site Tuesday. The process only takes a few minutes.
People who register day-of are voting provisionally, meaning their vote only counts provided their registration is approved by the state Department of Elections.
Kira Newman, chief of JMU’s voting precinct, said the reasons people needed same-day registration varied.
“Some people, it’s because they moved, some people it’s because they thought they were registered here and then they turned 21 and their registration kicked back home [or] they missed the deadline,” Newman said.
There is still an Oct. 17 deadline to register to vote with a non-provisional ballot. Voters can register to vote provisionally after the deadline up to and including Election Day, according to the legislation.
Sitting side by side, leaders of two campus political clubs — the College Democrats and College Republicans — both expressed how important they think it is for young people to vote. Even though they’re part of different political parties, they came together and sat side by side, huddled in sleeping bags and coats on Adirondack chairs outside of Godwin Hall.
“We’ve had so many people come up to us confused, asking questions, especially with the same-day registration,” said Gia Yoder, president of JMU’s College Democrats.
The students said more of their peers mobilize for presidential elections. College Republicans Chair Abigail Cannella said elections like this one — which decides members of Congress — should be important to young voters, too.
“For the federal elections, that’s going to control the economy when I graduate from college. That is so important to me, the job market and the economy when I am out in the world supporting myself,” Cannella said. “Making sure there are candidates that will support my best interest in Congress is super important.”
Cannella said she opted to vote in her hometown of Poquoson. Other students at JMU opt to do the same, according to Newman.
“I know several students who are voting are from battleground states so they are choosing to vote absentee,” Newman said.
Kemper Siever, 19, of McGaheysville, worked at the polls for this election and last year’s — when he first became eligible to vote.
Siever said there were only a handful of younger voters and first-time voters. However, the two of the same-day registrations he assisted with were for young, first-time voters.
“I haven’t seen very many kids like my age, but there have been a few,” Siever said. “I’d say not registering is probably the biggest thing. But now that we have the same-day register, it’s easier for them to do as long as this is their precinct.”
