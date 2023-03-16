Victoria “Vic” Young has come from her hometown of Cabarrus County, N.C., to take the reins of news editor at the Daily News-Record.
Since she moved here mid-February, Young has settled into both Harrisonburg and her new role.
"I want to make sure that we are hearing the residents, what their concerns are, and what their stories are," Young said.
Young began her career in journalism in 2015 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She graduated in 2019 with a degree in Media and Journalism and a degree in English, with a minor in poetry.
Young worked on the copy editing desk of her university’s newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel.
With a passion for copy editing, Young initially wanted to go into book publishing — and she did for a bit.
From 2018 to 2019, Young worked at TIPS Technical Publishing in Carrboro, N.C. There, she edited all kinds of works, such as training manuals, historical nonfiction, nursing textbooks and memoirs.
Young pivoted to journalism when she started freelancing for the Independent Tribune, which serves Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg, Midland, Mount Pleasant and Cabarrus County in North Carolina. The staff quickly got Young on board as a reporter and she spent more than three years reporting on crime, government, healthcare and the arts.
As a lover of the arts, Young got to both report on it and see pieces up close in her role as a volunteer with the Cabarrus Arts Council.
Young said one of the things she loves most about Harrisonburg is how generous and caring residents are.
She wants to make sure the paper covers the good happening in the city and county — and to amp up coverage in some areas that the paper is lacking right now.
Jillian Lynch, managing editor of the DN-R, said Young brings in a strong eye for news, an engaging personality and a passion for journalism.
"I'm very excited for the future of the paper now that Vic is on board," Lynch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.