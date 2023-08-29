ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Skyline Drive located within Shenandoah National Park has been well-known for its breathtaking views and vistas since its opening in the late 1930s. In order to maintain the drive's integrity of being able to showcase the beauty of the Valley floor from the seat of a car, someone has to maintain the neat, rock-wall lined overlooks, and one chainsaw crew did just that.
According to records from the Shenandoah National Park Trust, a chainsaw crew from the Appalachian Conservation Corps was in the park working under the direction of park staff from March 20 – April 11 of this year to clear five overlooks in Rockingham County and two in Augusta County with funding from those counties.
Overlooks maintained included The Oaks, Baldface, Hensley Hollow, Swift Run, Sandy Bottom, Sawmill Run and Sawmill Ridge. SNPT explained that the hiring of this year's work crews with local government funding were part of an adopt-an-overlook program that is still in its early stages of development.
"Shenandoah is a special place with a rich history here in Appalachia and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work on this project," said crew leader Silas Follendorf. "Every morning the sun would rise to greet us and cast shadows down on the valley below. Throughout the course of the season we watched the hillsides come alive around us with shocks of green from Oak and Maple trees, white from blooms of the invasive Bradford Pear, and purple Red Bud stretching in every direction."
Follendorf also shared a story that while sawing one day, a crew member asked him about the town that was nestled at the bottom of the overlook they had been clearing.
"He stated that since he'd spent so much time looking at it from up on the mountain that he'd like to visit it in his off time," Follendorf recalled. "I told him that was exactly why we were doing this work — to help preserve the living history of this park by up keeping what the Civilian Conservation Corps started and to support community members in the valley below who's local economies have felt the impact of industry, farming, COVID, and more."
Follendork also noted that, "this work had some of the most technical footing I have ever had the pleasure of experiencing while wielding a saw and that mental and physical challenge combined with the knowledge that we were serving our communities both on Skyline Drive and in the valley below made this project all that much more rewarding."
Skyline Drive remains one of the most visited recreational mountain roads in the United States, but many vistas are overrun by years of vegetative growth that block the landscape from view. Youth crews have worked with arborists to maintain 15 overlooks throughout the park since the program's inauguration. Their efforts have effectively reducing the maintenance cycle from nine years to five years, said SNPT.
Lauren Croissant — youth program coordinator for ACC — will continue to manage the project as it develops and recently drove through the area to inspect the overlooks and assess future needs.
"I just drove through Shenandoah on a project logistics trip and noticed the improvements that our crew made to the overlooks," Croissant said. "This type of project — where the crew gets to really see their impact from day to day — is so rewarding and I look forward to continuing this overlook project in Shenandoah with our Women's+ Chainsaw Crew this fall!"
