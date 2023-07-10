BERRYVILLE — A local church is seeking permission from town officials to open a childcare center.
Zion Baptist Church has begun renovating a building it owns at 13 Josephine St., according to Steve Washington, chairman of the church’s trustees ministry.
The building, which is near Zion but on the opposite side of the street, has been used for youth activities. But the church must obtain a special-use permit (SUP) from the town before it starts providing childcare there.
At 7 p.m. July 25, the Berryville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Zion’s permit request. The commission advises the Town Council on how to handle land-use issues.
Whatever recommendation the commission makes after the hearing will be forwarded to the council, which will hold another hearing on Sept. 12 before it considers approving or denying the permit.
The council usually doesn’t meet in August.
Josephine Street, a cul-de-sac, is the only route through the Josephine City Historic District, a neighborhood on Berryville’s south side that was established by freed slaves in the 19th century. The neighborhood is on both the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. Many residents either attend or have ties to Zion Baptist, which was organized in the early 1880s.
Zion is seeking to “serve the community in different capacities,” according to a letter submitted with the SUP application.
For example, the letter mentioned, the church already has been providing school supplies and coats for needy students at D.G. Cooley Elementary School.
In researching how it could help the community, Washington said, the church discovered a need for affordable childcare services, not just in Clarke County but also the Winchester area.
Church leaders believe reducing that need is “something that God has put on our hearts to do,” he said.
The proposed childcare center would operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. It would offer a daycare program serving up to 18 children from six months to 5 years old, plus an after-school program for up to 15 youth ages 5-12, plans show.
Approximately 10 people would work at the center. They would include a director, several certified teachers and teaching assistants, maintenance staff and kitchen personnel. Volunteers also would be used, the letter states.
A certificate of occupancy, issued to the church by the Clarke County Building Department, limits the number of people who can be inside the building at any particular time to 250, according to Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
The church aims to develop a fenced-in multipurpose court and playground area at the rear of the property, which is zoned DR-4 Detached Residential.
Berryville’s zoning ordinance requires childcare centers to establish one parking space per eight students. Church officials have told town employees that no more than 24 children would be at Zion’s childcare center at any given time. That would necessitate three parking spaces, Dunkle said.
Yet “the site plan identifies six spaces, all located on an existing concrete pad,” she recently told the Berryville Planning Commission.
A drop-off point for children would be developed in front of the building, she added.
In addition, transportation to and from the center would be provided, Washington said.
No children have been enrolled. But “there’s been a lot of interest” among parents, said Washington.
The July 25 hearing will be held inside the Town Council’s meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
