BERRYVILLE — Efforts by Zion Baptist Church to open a childcare center in the Josephine City Historic District were contested Tuesday night by former members concerned about the church’s operations.
Still, the Berryville Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that Town Council issue a special-use permit (SUP) the church needs to operate the center in a mostly residential area. The vote came following a lengthy public hearing during which commissioners heard from supporters and opponents.
The appointed commission, chaired by Councilman William Steinmetz, advises the council on how to handle land-use issues.
Established by formerly enslaved people in the late 19th century, the Josephine City Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Zion is regarded as a focal point of the district and a pillar of the local African American community. Many Josephine Street residents, even ones who don’t attend services there, have ties to the church.
A months-long dispute between current and former Zion members — some of whom were ousted — resulted in protests outside the church at 10 Josephine St. during worship services and armed guards being hired to provide security, according to testimony heard during the Planning Commission meeting and in Clarke County Circuit Court.
Last week, Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden appointed five people to be church trustees. That ended the court’s involvement in the dispute. However, former church member Daniel Nelson, who admitted leading the protests during an interview with The Winchester Star in April, told the commission “we (protesters) are not going anywhere.”
“They never voted at the church to have a daycare center,” Nelson said during Tuesday night’s hearing. “They were told (by the pastor) they’re going to have a daycare center.”
He questioned whether church leaders are responsible enough to operate one, contending that children being cared for at the center would encounter protesters.
“Children could be potentially exposed to danger,” Nelson asserted.
Marietta Ligons, a former Zion member who was ousted, told the commission that current church members are “all about making money.” Other opponents at the hearing made similar comments.
“Would you or your family bring your children or grandchildren to ZBC daycare to a non-loving environment with armed security guards standing at the front door?” she wrote in a letter submitted to the panel.
Dominic Vieira, a Front Royal lawyer representing the church, told the commission that “armed guards have been there to provide security to members of Zion Baptist Church who are being ... accosted on a regular basis.”
“Guards are there to prevent further disruptions to church services,” said Vieira. They wouldn’t be around when children are attending the proposed center, he indicated.
“The church was in an uproar when we got there” a few years ago, said Necol Hill, wife of Zion’s pastor, the Rev. Karlyle Hill.
Ellis Ross, one of the trustees appointed by Iden, agreed.
“But the church has stood,” Hill said, and “we are here to work for the community.”
Church leaders have cited a lack of affordable childcare options in the Berryville area as their reasoning for wanting to open the center.
“Focus on (needs of) the children,” Berryville resident and longtime educator Melinda Crosby said.
“It’s all about integrity and (having) a heart for the children,” said Diane Marshall, a former Josephine Street resident.
Planning commissioners listened to comments from supporters and opponents alike for about 45 minutes, although Steinmetz enforced a three-minute time limit on each person’s remarks.
Steinmetz said the panel doesn’t get involved in church disputes. And, “we don’t have anything to do with whoever gets a (state) license to operate a day care.’
“Our role is simple and defined,” he said.
“For us, it’s a land-use matter,” said Commissioner Tom Parker.
The Virginia Department of Social Services licenses childcare centers and enforces its standards for them through announced and unannounced visits by personnel, according to its website.
“If the environment is not right” for children, Crosby said, “you change the environment” through standards being enforced.
Commissioners didn’t discuss the matter at length before recommending that the SUP be approved.
One church member who signed the permit application in June has since died, Commissioner Sheryl Reid pointed out. Church representatives indicated they’ll revise the application to eliminate his name.
The childcare center would operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at 13 Josephine St., across from the church. It would provide a daycare program serving up to 18 children from six months to 5 years old, plus an after-school program for up to 12 children ages 5-12, plans show.
No more than 30 children would be in the building at one time, according to church representative Alethia Burks.
Town Council will consider the permit request, following its own public hearing, at its Sept. 12 meeting. The council usually doesn’t meet in August.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
