In 1837, Emanuel Jackson, a free black man from Frederick County, purchased the freedom of his son from the Hite Family, the owners of Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown.
“He essentially worked until his dying day to free his family,” said Kristen Laise, Executive Director of Belle Grove, now a nonprofit historic house museum.
The story of Jackson and his family was known to the staff at Belle Grove, but they began uncovering more detail in 2016 after learning of a digitized document in the “Free at Last: Slavery in Pittsburgh in the 18th and 19th Centuries” online exhibit created by the University of Pittsburgh Library.
The document was an 1837 bill of sale between the executors of Major Isaac Hite Jr. and Emanuel “Manual” Jackson for the $800 purchase of Jackson’s second youngest son, Emanuel, which amounts to $27,400 in today’s currency, a recent Belle Grove news release says.
The discovery shows how powerful one document can be, said digital public historian Jess Pritchard-Ritter, who is working with Belle Grove on the effort through her company For the Love of History Consulting LLC and built their online exhibit platform.
Finding that document made them realize this was a much bigger story, she said.
Now Belle Grove is telling that story through its latest online exhibit, “The Jackson Family: A Story of Resilience & The Enduring Love of Family,” at virtual.bellegrove.org. The exhibit includes historical documents, maps and municipal records that show how the family grew and prospered, the release says. It details how Jackson, who lived in Pittsburgh at the time, purchased the freedom of several of his children and his grandchild from the Hites.
“We’re hoping it may lead us to some possible descendants,” Laise said.
Records kept by the Hites include that Jackson, who had five sons and a daughter with Hannah Thornton, also purchased his two youngest children, Frank and Betsy Ann. Two letters previously donated to the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Regional Library outline arrangements for the purchase of Jackson’s enslaved eldest son, Daniel, enslaved daughter-in-law, Matilda Gordon, and enslaved grandson, also named Emanuel.
Jackson’s second eldest son, Adams, was sold, and his third eldest, Nace, died before he could be freed, the online exhibit says. Their mother was also noted as being sold.
Over the years, the Hites enslaved more than 270 people at Belle Grove, and very few obtained freedom.
Calling the effort “historical detective work,” Pritchard-Ritter said the online exhibit has been an emotional journey.
“This story in particular was challenging because there was so much information,” she said. “You can look at the same document over and over again and you find little things that stand out to you each time.”
It would have been easy to overwhelm readers of the online exhibit with the abundance of details, so she said it took a lot of work to pare it down into a readable format. And yet, despite all the info, there are also a lot of holes and dead ends.
For example, they still don’t know where Adams Jackson and Hannah Thornton were sold.
“That’s a big, big mystery,” Laise said. “It’s a real heartbreak on many levels, but one of the heartbreaks is that’s where our paper trail ends. … To meet a descendant who may want to know all that deep history would be exciting.”
They also don’t know when or how Manuel Jackson obtained his freedom, she said.
“There is one document that intrigues us because it does make sense that it could be him, but without a last name in the document, we don’t know for sure,” she said.
The document is posted at https://virtual.bellegrove.org/deed-of-emancipation.
Researchers working with Belle Grove plan to search for additional local records to see if they can confirm this was him, she said.
To help with the exhibit, Belle Grove hired genealogist Amy Arner of Arner Research in Pittsburgh to learn more about the Hite Family’s life in Pennsylvania. Arner confirmed many of the Belle Grove researchers’ findings and located a variety of records about the family’s businesses, real estate holdings, military service and subsequent generations.
The exhibit also includes suggested activities for students of all ages and encourages teachers and parents to use the exhibit to teach about that era in history and how to do genealogy and historical research.
Virtual Belle Grove launched in 2021 to expand Belle Grove’s educational reach, the release says.
“So many amazing people lived and worked at Belle Grove and so many interesting things happened here, however, our physical space for exhibits is limited,” it says. “Online exhibits are a great way to share this information and have it available for years to come.”
Its other three online exhibits offer a look into the lives of Ann Hite, the second wife of Belle Grove’s owner Isaac Hite Jr.; Mary Briscoe Baldwin, the Hites’ granddaughter who had a pioneering career as a missionary and teacher; and Lucy Walker and Rebecca Cooley Gordon, two women who witnessed the Battle of Cedar Creek from Belle Grove.
The exhibits are designed to provide a classroom resource and multiple educational activities.
Additionally, the website hosts links to “Honoring the Enslaved Community at Belle Grove,” a monthly newsletter that features individuals and families enslaved by the Hites. “Each issue discussed what is known about the person and their family,” the release says, “uplifting their humanity and individuality, and highlighting how their story fits into the history of slavery in the Shenandoah Valley.”
The latest exhibit has been an extraordinarily difficult project, said Pritchard-Ritter.
One of her goals has been “to share [details] as best we can with the caveat that it’s the best we can,” she said. “It’s emotional and educational and I think that’s what makes this story so cool and powerful.”
It’s been especially exciting to learn how successful Manual Jackson had been in freeing his family.
“There was a lot of heaviness in the beginning of their story,” she said. “[But] they all landed in Pittsburgh and they were wildly successful…
“Hopefully folks will want to know about it and will continue to share their research,” she said. “From here on out, we’re hoping to add other generations and share their stories as much as we can.”
Belle Grove Plantation, a National Trust for Historic Preservation site that partners with Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, is closed for the winter but will reopen for daily tours on March 18.
For more information, go to bellegrove.org.
