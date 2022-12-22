A judge sentenced a former Warren County man this week to life in prison, with all time suspended, for a 2021 arson in Linden.
Rhett Travis Bohling, 34, of Hephzibah, Georgia, appeared in Warren County Circuit Court on Monday for sentencing on one count of arson of a usually occupied dwelling. Authorities had charged him with arson for setting fires in a house on Indian Pipes Road on June 5, 2021.
Judge Daryl L. Funk sentenced Bohling to life in prison with all time suspended. Funk ordered Bohling to complete five years of supervised probation and then remain on indefinite unsupervised probation. Funk also gave Bohling credit for the roughly five months spent incarcerated at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail while he was awaiting trial.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Samantha Meadows prosecuted the case. Attorney David N. Crump Jr. represented Bohling.
Court documents filed in the case indicate that Bohling, a retired U.S. Army veteran who suffers from mental illnesses including post-traumatic stress syndrome, set fires in the house he has owned with his estranged wife, Victoria, since spring 2018. A Warren County Circuit Court grand jury on Aug. 8, 2022, handed up an indictment charging Rhett Bohling with arson for setting fire to the home.
A plea agreement called for Bohling to enter an “Alford plea,” but left it up to the judge to impose punishment, Meadows said by phone Wednesday. A defendant who enters an Alford plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges the prosecution has sufficient evidence that could lead a jury or a judge to find them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Attorneys for both parties could argue for punishment, Meadows said.
Crump states in court documents that Bohling, a combat veteran, suffers from PTSD and has on several occasions received treatment for mental disorders at medical facilities in Georgia and in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The evaluation report remains sealed.
Warren County Deputy Sheriff A.W. Stevens arrested Bohling on June 6, 2021, on the arson charge the day after the incident. Stevens responded to 76 Indian Pipes Road for a man damaging a house, according to a criminal complaint. The caller said her husband, Rhett Bohling, called her and was tearing up the house.
“While responding, the caller stated her husband set the house on fire,” the complaint states. “I arrived and saw Rhett throwing items through the windows. The smoke detectors were sounding. I saw heavy smoke conditions coming out of the windows and front door. I saw Rhett throw a flag and a blanket that was on fire out of the residence. Rhett then exited the residence screaming ‘kill’ several times naked.”
Law enforcement officers detained Bohling, later identified as the only person in the residence at the time.
“We secured the house for any further threats where we saw the house was full of smoke with no flames,” the complaint states.
Stevens states in the complaint that he requested emergency rescue services personnel and the fire marshal to continue to the scene. Broken furniture and glass made it difficult to walk in the living room, dining room and kitchen, Stevens states. A pile of household items in the living room and other items near the front door appeared burned. Vinyl blinds on the front window showed two burn marks.
Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico found a blue, butane lighter on the living room floor, Stevens states. Maiatico deemed the fire intentionally set.
“While waiting on (the) magistrate process, Rhett stated I really tried to burn my house down though,” the complaint states.
Magistrate Carrie C. Hodges ordered that Bohling remain in custody without bail. Hodges states in the checklist to determine bail that Bohling claimed he had substance abuse and mental health issues. Bohling was apologetic, the document states. Bohling had been issued an emergency custody order a few days before the incident but told the magistrate he “lost it” and was released, the document states.
“I am concerned for his safety as well as that of others,” the magistrate states.
A Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge ordered in June 2021 that Bohling undergo evaluations for competency and for sanity at the time of the offense. He was granted a $5,000 secured bond in mid-November 2021.
