A suspect in a shooting at a hotel in Harrisonburg was taken into custody in Woodstock today following a police pursuit.
At around 10 a.m. there was a shooting at the Motel 6 on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department. The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
A pursuit of a suspect ensued that led law enforcement to Woodstock where the suspect was taken into custody.
The Culpeper Division of Virginia State Police did not have any more information available.
