WINCHESTER — A significant land acquisition will give future visitors to Kernstown Battlefield the most comprehensive overview ever of a major Civil War battle that was fought just beyond Winchester’s city limits.
A $3,882,645 grant issued in November by the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program will allow the nonprofit Kernstown Battlefield Association (KBA) to permanently preserve 145 acres of previously private land where Confederate cannons fired upon Union forces during the First Battle of Kernstown on March 23, 1862.
The land to be protected for its historical integrity is commonly referred to as Sandy Ridge, located west of Kernstown Battlefield and across Va. 37 at 610 Battle Park Drive in southern Winchester. It includes a hill that overlooks Pritchard’s Farm, which comprises the heart of the existing 388-acre Kernstown Battlefield at 3050 Saratoga Drive.
The KBA has big plans for Sandy Ridge (also known as the McCann property), starting with a special event on June 17 where the public will be invited to visit the site and, for the first time in over a century, have a clear view of the area where Confederate troops struggled to escape when they realized the battle was lost.
‘Heroism on both sides’
In the midst of Pritchard’s Farm is a farmhouse that was built eight years before the First Battle of Kernstown. About 75 yards northwest of the farmhouse is the crest of a slight hill.
The hill doesn’t appear to be anything more than a gentle slope but, from the top, there’s an incredible 28-mile view shed that shows the entire Shenandoah Valley, from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the east to the Allegheny Mountains in the west.
From this hill, Union forces opened the First Battle of Kernstown by firing artillery at advancing Confederate soldiers who, despite the thundering cannons that soaked the fields with blood, kept marching forward in a desperate attempt to dislodge the enemy.
“There were diary stories from the troops here saying this was the hottest fire they were in during the entire war,” KBA Past President Gary Crawford said this week.
“The heroism on both sides was amazing,” added current KBA President Gary Sheppard.
In the early spring of 1862, just 11 months after the outbreak of the Civil War, Union Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan was conducting the Peninsula Campaign in southeast Virginia with the goal of capturing Richmond, the Confederate capital. Meanwhile, Confederate Maj. Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson was under orders to contain Union troops in the Shenandoah Valley so they couldn’t march south to reinforce McClellan’s campaign.
On March 21, 1862, Jackson got word that Union Maj. Gen. Nathaniel P. Banks was splitting his forces in the Winchester area, with half heading east toward Washington, D.C., and the other half going south to help McClellan. Jackson was ordered by Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston to prevent Banks from leaving the Winchester area.
Confederate Col. Turner Ashby then told Jackson that Banks’ remaining divisions in the Shenandoah Valley, which were under the command of Union Brig. Gen. James Shields, amounted to less than 3,000 soldiers with a limited number of guns, and those troops were planning to march to Harpers Ferry. Believing this presented an opportunity, Jackson ordered his own 3,000 men to attack the Union forces.
Jackson, however, received “bad intelligence,” Sheppard said. Rather than 3,000 Union troops, there were nearly 9,000. Also, Shields had sustained a broken arm while skirmishing with federal forces on March 22 and had turned over command to Union Col. Nathan Kimball.
Shields ordered Kimball to pursue Confederate forces that were in the area, but Kimball instead established a defensive position by placing 16 cannons and 800 soldiers on and around Pritchard’s Hill. From their vantage point, the Union troops could see Jackson’s men advancing north up the Valley Pike.
Starting around 11 a.m., Jackson ordered the Confederate brigades of Col. Samuel Fulkerson and Brig. Gen. Richard B. Garnett to conduct a frontal assault of the hill. When that failed, Jackson’s men tried to flank the Union forces by moving to Sandy Ridge, about a mile or so to the west.
While fighting their way to Sandy Ridge, Fulkerson’s troops stationed themselves behind a stone wall and, for a brief time, held the Union attackers at bay.
Around 4 p.m., Jackson called up reinforcements from Col. Jesse Burks’s brigade, which until that time had been held in reserve. It took Burks about two hours to reach the battlefield, by which time it was too late.
Garnett’s men had run out of ammunition and, at 6 p.m., the commander ordered them to retreat without first conferring with Jackson. That left Fulkerson’s right flank exposed, causing a panic among his troops that caused them to flee as well.
The Confederates were eventually able to escape Pritchard’s Farm thanks to the cannon fire raining in from four batteries that had been established on Sandy Ridge. The property’s elevation — about 40 feet higher than Pritchard’s Hill — made it possible for the smooth-bore artillery to just barely reach the Union forces about a mile away.
By the end of the day on March 23, 1862, a total of 198 men were dead, 825 were wounded and 285 had been captured or reported missing.
The First Battle of Kernstown proved to be Jackson’s only defeat of the Civil War, but some historians contend he was actually the victor.
“Even though this was a tactical loss for Jackson, and his only loss, strategically it was a big win,” Sheppard said.
That’s because President Abraham Lincoln was so concerned about Jackson’s talents as a military commander that he canceled plans to move Union troops out of the Shenandoah Valley for fear the Confederates would advance north or, possibly, to Washington, D.C. This meant McClellan’s Peninsula Campaign never received reinforcements and Richmond was never captured.
“Jackson blamed Garnett for the loss,” Sheppard said, noting that at the same time, Jackson wouldn’t acknowledge some of his own questionable decisions regarding the battle.
Jackson had Garnett court-martialed but, before a trial could be completed, Jackson was accidentally killed by his own men in a friendly fire mishap on May 10, 1863. Garnett died just two months later, on July 3, 1863, during the Battle of Gettysburg.
‘I knew it was going to happen’
Sandy Ridge played such a significant role in the First Battle of Kernstown, Crawford said the KBA spent more than a decade looking for a way to fold it into the main battlefield.
About 10 years ago, the owner of Sandy Ridge decided to put the property up for sale. Crawford said the KBA was interested in buying the land, but the nonprofit, all-volunteer organization could only come up with $50,000. Meanwhile, a developer stepped in and commenced a study of the property.
During a trip to London in 2015, Crawford got a phone call at 3 a.m.
“They woke me up and said, ‘You know, the developer said it’s not going to work. Are you still interested?’” Crawford said. “Well, hell yes!”
However, the KBA still only had $50,000, so the group reached out to the National Park Service‘s American Battlefield Protection Program. The historic preservation group managed to come up with the nearly $4 million it would take to buy Sandy Ridge, but then another problem arose.
“We couldn’t get a clear title to the land because of easements and that type of thing,” Crawford said. “And the state and the feds wanted to know how many trees we were going to cut. It went along very, very slow and deliberate for nearly seven years.”
But as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait.
All the hurdles were eventually cleared, the KBA put up the $50,000 it had raised and the American Battlefield Protection Program, working in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, offered a grant to cover the balance of the purchase price.
“The deed was turned over to the KBA in December of 2022,” Sheppard said.
Now, KBA docents can take visitors to the spot where Confederates stationed artillery to cover their retreat rather than just pointing to a hill in the distance and saying, “Over there.”
“I knew it was going to happen,” Crawford said. “Somehow, we had to save it.”
For the foreseeable future, Sandy Ridge will only be open on weekends, and all visitors will have to be accompanied to the site in order to gain access. Crawford said there are talks talking place with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley that could eventually link Sandy Ridge to the museum grounds on Amherst Street via a grass walking path, which may make it possible to open the property more frequently.
The public’s first opportunity to visit Sandy Ridge and take in the view of the Confederate soldiers who were scrambling to escape with their lives will be on June 17 during a free open house and dedication ceremony from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shenandoah University history professor Jonathan Noyalas will give a presentation on the First Battle of Kernstown at 10:30 a.m., and Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation CEO Keven Walker will offer a second talk at 11:30 a.m.
From 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., free shuttles will transport guests from the Kernstown Battlefield to Sandy Ridge for docent-led tours of the property. Throughout the day, the KBA will also offer tours of the Pritchard House and an adjacent artillery museum, showcase herbal medicine and Civil War field hospital displays, and invite guests to peruse the visitors’ center at Kernstown Battlefield.
There is no admission fee for the June 17 open house and dedication, but anyone who wants to attend is asked to register in advance at kernstownbattle.org.
