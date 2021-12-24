OASIS Fine Art and Craft is offering arts experiences through the New Year.
On Dec. 31, the artists collective will host a free concert with Dwight Martin from 7 to 10 p.m.
Santa's Attic, a selection of affordable handmade gifts from OASIS artists, will stay available through the New Year.
In January, a group art show will open Jan. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. The show features work from Charlie Tibbits, Roy Roberts and Paul Kline. The artists were known for working in different media, including painting, printmaking and sculpture. The show will take place on the mezzanine and will continue through the end of the month.
World travel photography by Gerald Stump will grace the Water Street Window Gallery at OASIS through January.
— Staff Report
