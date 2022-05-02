Aaron “Leon” Skaggs, 84, of Weyers Cave, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Hildared Caringer Skaggs; two brothers, Marvin and Don Skaggs; one sister, Mary; son, Mark Skaggs; and a daughter, Lisa.
Surviving are his wife, Margie; stepson, C.J.; a granddaughter, Rachel; two sisters, Geraldine and Kathy; two brothers, Bill and Gary; two sisters-in-law, Barb and Mary; two brothers-in-law, Jerry and Mike; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral arrangements were made by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
All services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
