Aaron Ray Puffenbarger, 53, of Brandywine, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born June 23, 1966, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Karen Guyer Puffenbarger of Harrisonburg and the late Theodore “Ted” Puffenbarger (1940-2009).
A 1985 graduate of Franklin High School, he was a truck mechanic at Special Fleet Services in Harrisonburg and was Methodist by faith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Penny Payne Puffenbarger; three daughters, Brenita Marie Puffenbarger of Brandywine, Jessi Dawn Puffenbarger of Brandywine and Latisha Gregory of Virginia; one son, Aaron Micheal Puffenbarger of Philippi, W.Va.; one sister, Krista Ressin of Harrisonburg, Va.; and six grandchildren, Camden, Maddox, Weston, Lux, Gaberiel and Brantley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, VA 22821 with the Rev. Leon Hevener officiating.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
